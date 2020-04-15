5 WWE Superstars who deserve to be in a title picture right now

All the active titles of WWE are currently being held by full-time competitors.

This is the perfect time to throw more Superstars into the title picture and bring more eyes on the product.

His time is almost here

After what seems like an eternity, all the active titles of WWE are currently being held by full-time Superstars. More so, following this week's RAW, we can say with surety that none of the champions are sidelined either which opens up a host of programming opportunities.

Now, we already have challengers in place for the top prize on both RAW and SmackDown. Bray Wyatt made his intentions known to Braun Strowman last Friday night while Seth Rollins' two stomps on Drew McIntyre sent a loud and clear message.

But what about the other titles? What about the women's titles? What about the tag championships? There's still little clarity on who's next in line for a shot but there are plenty of Superstars who've done good work in the last few months and deserve a chance.

So without further ado, let's look at five wrestlers who deserve to be fighting for a championship in the WWE.

#5 Asuka

Asuka qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match by beating Ruby Riott

We all know about Asuka's prowess as a singles competitor from her NXT days. Her unbeaten run on the Black and Gold brand is still the stuff of legends. But she never really reached her potential on the main roster.

As a member of the Kabuki Warriors. the Empress of Tomorrow has done a fair job of entertaining fans along with Kairi Sane. However, it just feels that she has much more to offer on her own. In fact, Asuka has really captured the attention of the WWE Universe whether be it with her cheeky commentary, or her randomly breaking into a celebratory dance, or even while trash talking her opponent in the middle of the ring.

Asuka finally seems to have the wind in her sails and now that she's in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, she's one step away from re-entering the Women's Championship scene which she clearly deserves.

