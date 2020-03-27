5 WWE Superstars who made their in-ring debut at WrestleMania

There aren't many Superstars who can boast of making their in-ring debuts at The Grandest Stage of Them All!

These Superstars have etched their names in WWE history!

Vinay Chhabria

Ronda Rousey made her in-ring debut at WrestleMania

After signing with WWE, it is the dream of every Superstar to make a debut worth remembering. Although very few Superstars carry forward the momentum from their debut, there have been instances where WWE saw potential and gave them an all-out push on their first night itself.

WrestleMania is the grandest pay-per-view of the company, and to make an in-ring debut at the Showcase of Immortals is an achievement a few can boast about. Over the years, there have been Superstars from other promotions who have gained that spot because of their reputation. There have also been instances where NXT Superstars made their main roster debut at WrestleMania due to their sheer potential at the time.

Here’s a look at the 5 Superstars who made their WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania.

#5 Ronda Rousey

Rowdy Ronda Rousey was a part of a mixed tag team match on her WrestleMania debut

Two Superstars on this list made their in-ring debut in a tag team match at WrestleMania, and the first name is Ronda Rousey. A lot of fans would remember her epic debut at 'Mania 34 where she teamed up with the then RAW General Manager Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Given her reputation, the fans expected a lot from Ronda Rousey on her WWE debut, which she not only matched but exceeded. The audience was very happy with her performance as she won the match for her team by forcing McMahon to tap out to the Armbar. She later went on to become one of the most dominant female Superstars in WWE, winning the RAW Women’s Championship and even main-eventing WrestleMania 35.

