WrestleMania 36: 5 Superstars who could make their WrestleMania debut this year

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are among the Superstars who could make their WrestleMania debut this year.

The company is yet to announce the under-card and lower mid-card matches for the show.

The Street Profits are the reigning RAW Tag Team Champions

With WrestleMania 36 less than three weeks away, WWE has started to heat up all the rivalries. This year, the event will take place in multiple locations, including the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and it will be a two-day affair. A lot of marquee matches have been announced for the show this year, with four matches having the caliber of closing the event.

Roman Reigns will battle Goldberg in a Universal Championship match while the Men’s Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre has challenged the WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar for his title.

Becky Lynch, who won the RAW Women’s Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 35, will put her title on the line against Shayna Baszler while two veterans, Edge and Randy Orton will clash against each other in a Last Man Standing match.

The company is yet to announce the under-card and lower mid-card matches for the show. While WWE is known for bringing the legends back for WrestleMania every year, a lot of up-and-coming Superstars also get an opportunity to showcase their talent at the grandest stage. Here are the 5 Superstars who could make their WrestleMania debut in 2020.

#5 Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler is set to challenge the RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch

After destroying all the top female Superstars of the Red brand at Elimination Chamber, former NXT Champion Shayna Baszler is all set to make her WrestleMania debut against Becky Lynch. Baszler had gained the attention of the WWE Universe by winning the main event of Survivor Series 2019. As WrestleMania 36 will be a two-day affair, it would be great if the RAW Women’s Championship would be the main event on one of the days.

The Queen of Spades has received dominant booking from the Creative team thus far and she has played her role of a heel to perfection. Baszler is the favorite to win the RAW Women’s Championship on her WrestleMania debut.

