5 Superstars who were a part of WrestleMania 35 but could miss WrestleMania 36

Three of the five Superstars featured in title matches at WrestleMania 35.

Batista and Kurt Angle have announced their retirements hence, they do not feature on this list.

Vinay Chhabria

The Baddest Woman on the Planet has not returned to the squared circle yet

WrestleMania 36 is around two weeks away and the fans are gearing up to witness the first WrestleMania in WWE history with no crowd in attendance. The coronavirus threat has forced the company to host this year’s WrestleMania behind closed doors.

While this year’s Showcase of Immortals will be unique, the previous WrestleMania was also very different from others as for the first time, the female Superstars closed the grandest WWE pay-per-view event. However, a lot of things have changed in WWE since WrestleMania 35. Goldberg is the current Universal Champion while The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar holds the WWE Championship.

WWE’s third brand, NXT, has also risen in the ranks during the past few months as even the NXT Women’s title will be on the line at WrestleMania 36. Many stars will make their WrestleMania debut this year.

On the other side, there are a few big names who were a part of the main card of this mega-event last year, but they will probably watch this year’s event from their homes.

#5 Shane McMahon

The Best in the World has been off TV for a while

In case you forgot, Shane McMahon was a part of a grueling Falls Count Anywhere match with The Miz at last year’s WrestleMania. Much to the surprise of everyone, McMahon had defeated the ‘A’ Lister in that match. He reigned supreme on the Blue brand post that victory as he trounced The Miz once again before defeating Roman Reigns at Super ShowDown.

The Undertaker returned to help Reigns later as the duo downed McMahon and his ally Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules. Next, The Prodigal Son picked up a fight with Kevin Owens and the Prizefighter wrote him off TV by defeating him in a Career vs Career ladder match on the premiere episode of SmackDown on FOX. It is highly unlikely that McMahon will be a part of WrestleMania 36.

