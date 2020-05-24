5 WWE Superstars who Paul Heyman could manage next

Ladies and Gentlemen, his name is Paul Heyman!

The world of professional wrestling has seen numerous manager-wrestler duos, but only a few managers can compare to the impact that Paul Heyman has made in the business. Currently serving as the executive director of Monday Night RAW, Paul Heyman is one of the best managers, or should I say "advocate" in WWE's history.

Having managed numerous Superstars in his career, five of whom have gone on to become WWE Champions, Paul Heyman is best known for his work alongside The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, and the Straight Edge Superstar, CM Punk.

For the past few years, he has only been managing Lesnar and with his part-time schedule, there have been discussions among fans about Heyman getting himself a new "client". In all honesty, Paul Heyman is too valuable of an on-screen character to not be utilized by the company and he could certainly help another Superstar reach the heights of success.

Let's take a look at five Superstars who Paul Heyman could manage next. Be sure to let us know your thoughts and views in the comments section below.

#5 Shinsuke Nakamura as a Paul Heyman guy

Shinsuke Nakamura is one of those highly talented Superstars on the WWE roster who are somehow directionless right now. Having had a great run on NXT, Nakamura came to the main roster and joined SmackDown with a lot of buzz around him.

He had the audience singing along to his theme song on the top of their voices and got so over that WWE decided to make him the winner of the 2018 Royal Rumble. But a dream encounter with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34 didn't live up to the expectation and the heel turn ever since has been underwhelming.

With him not being very proficient in English, he is someone who could (really) use a manager. Shinsuke Nakamura as a Paul Heyman guy could do wonders for him as Heyman's words and Nakamura's "strong style" would go hand in hand perfectly.

With the Phenomenal One being traded to SmackDown recently, Nakamura might be the one who moves to RAW and can start fresh as the top heel of the red brand.