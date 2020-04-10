5 WWE Superstars who Roman Reigns could face upon his return

At present, it is not clear when Roman Reigns will return to in-ring action

Roman Reigns pulled out of his Universal Championship match against Goldberg at WrestleMania.

Roman Reigns was scheduled to face Goldberg at WrestleMania 36

Despite the ongoing crisis, WWE successfully hosted WrestleMania 36 this past weekend. Roman Reigns was scheduled to be in a Universal Championship match against Goldberg at the event. However, the match did not take place as The Big Dog pulled out due to health concerns.

Reigns was replaced by Braun Strowman in the Universal Championship match against Goldberg. The Monster Among Men went on to defeat the WWE Hall Of Famer to become the new Universal Champion at WrestleMania 36. It was Strowman's first World Championship victory in the WWE.

Here are 5 opponents The Big Dog could face after he returns.

#5 Shinsuke Nakamura

Roman Reigns and Shinsuke Nakamura have crossed paths very few times in the past. The first time the two of them met was during the 2018 Men's Royal Rumble match. Nakamura eliminated Reigns to win his first Royal Rumble match.

The two then met in a singles match for the Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown last year, which ended via disqualification after King Corbin attacked Roman Reigns, allowing Nakamura to retain the title. Although the match ended abruptly, it succeeded in highlighting the tremendous in-ring chemistry between the two. It indicated that if given ample time, Reigns and Nakamura can put on an amazing contest.

Shinsuke Nakamura is one of the best in-ring workers currently in the WWE. Ever since his feud with AJ Styles for the WWE Championship, The Artist has been involved in forgettable storylines. A long feud against a Superstar like Roman Reigns would definitely rejuvenate his career.

