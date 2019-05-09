5 WWE Superstars that Vince McMahon is high on now

Still the Golden Boy?

The WWE roster today is a competitive one, though it's questionable as to whether it's as hungry as the rosters of the past. However, it should be noted that it's a very different time from before and everything is far more mechanized, including the creative freedom that superstars have.

With that said, it doesn't mean that superstars don't have a chip on their shoulder or that they don't try to impress the higher-ups. The reality is that each WWE superstar only has one higher-up that they need to impress and make a fan out of - Vince McMahon.

At the ripe age of 73, McMahon still runs strong as the chairman of WWE, where he's in charge of essentially everything, including the entire creative process. He always has a set of superstars in mind who he wants to push or he wants to see seize the opportunity, just like Kofi Kingston did in early 2019.

Here are the current superstars who Vince McMahon is clearly the highest on.

#5. Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Psychopath has a great path awaiting him

Drew McIntyre started off his main roster run in 2018 right, but somewhere towards the end of 2018 and early 2019, things went wrong. What went wrong was his association with Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley because it did no favours to him at all.

That trio had no excitement to it and it was clear that McIntyre deserved better. Now, he's finally beginning to get a steady push again and it's clear that McMahon is still as high on McIntyre than ever - it's just that the last few months, there weren't many spots on the top.

Either way, expect McIntyre to rise to the top on RAW over the coming year, where he will undoubtedly become a legitimate Universal title contender and perhaps even Champion.

