5 WWE Superstars who didn't make it as actors

Several WWE Superstars have made a smooth transition from the squared circle to the silver screen. Today, names like The Rock and John Cena are making blockbuster movies and are in high demand.

WWE provides performers with a lot of skills that translate to the world of film. They get used to rehearsing and then performing - except they have to do it live and in one take, which marks the skill of a true thespian.

However, sometimes superstars just don't translate to the motion picture industry quite as smoothly as others. Although they may have honed their acting skills on RAW and SmackDown, it doesn't always play well in front of the movie camera.

Here are five WWE Superstars whose acting careers didn't quite take off.

#5 - Eve Torres

Eve Torres' acting career has been a little but like her life in professional wrestling: Flashes of success, but nothing consistent. It's one of the reasons she exited WWE to pursue other ventures.

The former Divas Champion wasn't a great actress in terms of the world of sports entertainment. That translated about the same way in terms of her time in Hollywood. She has some solid credit to her name, but Eve never really took things to the next level.

Torres acted in the movie The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power, and the television shows Matador and Supergirl. Today, she has her own business and isn't actively involved in acting or wrestling.

#4 - WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

We probably haven't seen the last of Goldberg in WWE. He's likely to make a special appearance to challenge for the Universal Championship at some point down the road. Despite his age, 'Da Man' still has an appeal to a large part of the fan base.

However, big-time producers and directors didn't feel the same way. Goldberg took his shot at acting, most notably in 1999's Universal Soldier: The Return.

Goldberg also lent his theatrical talents to Adam Sandler's The Longest Yard and hosted the TV series Auto-Maniac. He still makes cameo appearances sometimes. Unfortunately, he never achieved the stardom that he did in the ring.

#3 - Kane

Tied into an angle with WWE programming, See No Evil saw Kane portraying a ruthless killer with a black heart. He shows no mercy and destroys without regret. So, it's basically Demon Kane, but without the mask.

This darker version of his character in WWE was incredibly flat. Even as slashers and murderers go? He was pretty boring in comparison to other great movie serial killers.

The first film flopped, but a sequel was made, nonetheless.

See No Evil 2 was theatered to be even worse than the first film. So it's probably good that Glenn Jacobs gave up trying to turn Kane into an actor and decided to pursue a career in politics instead.

#2 - Stacy Keibler

Known for her beautiful smile and long legs, Stacy Keibler won over the hearts of the WWE Universe. She often seemed like the girl next door with sex appeal.

Stacy managed names like Test, Scott Steiner and the Dudley Boyz in WWE, and even got mixed up in action once in awhile. She always had the look of a Hollywood starlet. The look was completed by having one of the most famous men in the movie by her side. Keibler's relationship with Tinsel Town titan George Clooney landed her on the front page of nearly every newspaper in the country.

Stacy appeared in the top-rated sitcom How I Met Your Mother and the popular cable series Blue Mountain State. She's a former contestant on Dancing with the Stars and has made some guest-host appearances on talk shows. However, her career never really went any further from there.

#1 - Triple H

Hunter Hearst Helmsley was one of the first WWE Superstars of his era to make an appearance in Hollywood. Just as The Rock was getting ready to launch the magical movie ride he's been on for nearly 25 years, The Game took his shot in front of the camera as well.

Appearing alongside Wesley Snipes in Blade: Trinity was supposed to be a springboard for Trips to possibly find more work out in LA. Unfortunately, the movie was panned by even the most diehard fans. Even worse? So were Triple H's wooden acting skills.

Triple H would star in the film The Chaperone, but Movieland never really called his name that much over the years. Which probably worked out for the best, in hindsight.

After all, if Triple H were on-set, shooting a movie right now, who would lead WWE's current renaissance?

