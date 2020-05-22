5 WWE Superstars whose careers ended tragically

The legendary Eddie Guerrero

WWE has been home to several Superstars who have strived to make it big in the industry by performing with the biggest wrestling company in the world. Although WWE has always been the dream promotion for almost every wrestler who has stepped into the industry, only a few have managed to become WWE Superstars after putting in the required hard work.

Every WWE Superstar hopes of making it big in the company and retiring on personal terms, after which they hope to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. However, not everyone is fortunate enough to fully live the dream, as real-life occurrences can throw any plan off course.

Similarly, several WWE Superstars have run into real-life tragedies that have cut their careers short, leaving the WWE Universe in shock each time. In this article, we'll look at 5 WWE Superstars whose careers ended prematurely due to tragic events.

#5 Droz

Droz (R) suffered a career-ending injury in WWE

The Attitude Era was home to many of WWE’s most unique Superstars, and Droz walked into the company in 1998 feeling right at home. With the unique ability to regurgitate on command, Droz was seen as a star by Vince McMahon right after he first met him.

After debuting in the ring, he soon aligned himself with the Legion of Doom to get a push in his career. However, a match against The Headbangers ended his alliance with L.O.D. after he was rolled up by Mosh to pick up the victory while trying to help his partner, Animal.

He was then given a solo run where he turned heel and tried his hands at a new gimmick, but it didn't take him very far.

Droz’s WWE career come to a sudden end

WWE's Darren Drozdov thrives 15 years after being paralyzed during match http://t.co/cuei6OmOtG



Great to reconnect w/ Droz. Fun to write.. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) December 16, 2014

Droz’s heel career saw him take on a few babyfaces of the brand, but one particular match ended it all for the former WWE Superstar. In a match against D’Lo Brown at a taping of SmackDown in October 1999, Droz was at the receiving end of a botched running powerbomb that severely injured his neck. The bad landing broke two vertebrae in his neck, leaving the Superstar without any movement below the neck.

Droz has revealed that he was wearing a loose shirt during the match that may have led to Brown getting a bad grip on him.

While Droz has been able to regain some movement in his upper body, he remains wheelchair-bound and requires constant care. He is one of the few Superstars who had unexpectedly short WWE careers.