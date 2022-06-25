5 WWE Superstars whose contracts reportedly expire in 2022

Earlier this month, Paige announced that she would be departing WWE when her contract expires on July 7. The former Divas Champion disclosed that WWE decided not to offer her a new deal.

Likewise, a few other superstars' contracts will reportedly expire within the next few months. While some of these wrestlers will probably sign new deals with the company, others seem closer to leaving WWE.

Here are five WWE Superstars whose contracts reportedly expire in 2022.

#5 WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Edge is currently active on Monday Night RAW

In January 2020, Edge made his long-awaited return to the squared circle after nine years of retirement. The Rated-R Superstar entered the Royal Rumble match at number 21 and lasted almost 24 minutes before getting eliminated by Roman Reigns.

A year later, Edge won the 2021 Royal Rumble match. He then main-evented WrestleMania, facing Reigns and Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) for the Universal Title. Despite failing to capture the championship, Edge remained one of the top guys on the roster. He has since been engaged in several other feuds. The Rated-R Superstar is currently active on Monday Night RAW.

According to Fightful, Edge's current contract with the company ends later this year. Judging by his current status in the company, the Hall of Famer could probably sign a new deal with WWE.

#4 Ezekiel / Elias

In 2014, Jeffrey Sciullo signed a contract with WWE. Later that same year, he made his debut on NXT under the ring name Elias Samson. After spending nearly three years in NXT, he made his main roster debut in April 2017.

For about four years, Sciullo continued wrestling as Elias. However, the company aired vignettes last August where Elias burned his guitar, indicating the end of his musician gimmick.

After nearly eight months of absence from TV, Sciullo returned to Monday Night RAW as Ezekiel, Elias' younger brother. He is currently feuding with Kevin Owens.

According to Fightful, Sciullo's current WWE deal will expire before the end of this year.

#3 Shelton Benjamin

Shelton Benjamin's contract will reportedly expire in December

Nearly five years ago, Shelton Benjamin kicked off his second run in WWE. He spent two years on the SmackDown roster before getting drafted to Monday Night RAW, where he later joined The Hurt Business in 2020.

After Bobby Lashley kicked him out of The Hurt Business in early 2021, Benjamin and Cedric Alexander had a short run as a tag team before breaking up. Over the past year, The Gold Standard has competed almost regularly on Main Event. He also wrestled sporadically on RAW.

In February 2020, Benjamin disclosed that he had signed a new multi-year contract with Vince McMahon's company. Nevertheless, some reports suggest that Benjamin's current WWE deal will expire next December.

#2 Naomi

In 2009, Naomi signed a developmental contract with Vince McMahon's company. After spending nearly two years in FCW and NXT, she made her main roster debut in 2012. The 34-year-old also later joined the cast of Total Divas.

Naomi has been one of the top female competitors in WWE over the past decade. She is a former two-time SmackDown Women's Champion and a former Women's Tag Team Champion.

On May 16, however, Naomi and her tag team partner Sasha Banks walked out of Monday Night RAW, leaving their Women's Tag Team Titles behind. The company later stripped them of the championships and announced their suspension.

According to several reports, Naomi's current contract expires soon. In May, former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide even stated that he had heard that her contract was expiring within the next two months.

#1 Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks was negotiating a new deal before walking out of RAW

After competing for a few years on the independent circuit, Sasha Banks joined WWE in 2012. She has since become one of the best female superstars in the company. The 30-year-old is now a Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion.

In 2019, Banks reportedly signed a new multi-year deal with WWE ahead of WrestleMania 35. Later that same year, however, she requested her release. However, Vince McMahon refused to let her go.

Although Banks later returned to action and seemed to have built a strong bond with McMahon, things recently changed when she walked out of Monday Night RAW. Like with Naomi, the company announced her suspension.

Banks' current deal is reportedly set to expire within a few weeks. Before walking out of RAW, she was reportedly negotiating a new contract.

