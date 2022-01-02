5 current WWE Superstars above 40 who are in their physical prime

Although they are now over 40 years old, a few current WWE Superstars are still in their physical prime.

As one turns 40, it becomes harder to stay in shape. According to Fit & Well, metabolism slows down by nearly 5% every decade. Also, the body loses 3-8% of its muscle mass every decade after turning 30. Hence, staying in shape after turning 40 requires more hard work and dedication than before.

In the past few years, several WWE Superstars have proven their ability to stay in their best shape despite entering the fifth decade of their lives. In a previous article, we took a look at the current female WWE Superstars over the age of 40 who are still in their physical prime. A few 40-year-old+ male wrestlers are also still in their best physical condition and can compete on the highest levels. Some of them are even currently champions.

Here are five current WWE Superstars over 40 who are still in their physical prime.

#5. WWE Superstar Finn Balor

Finn Balor is one of the fittest WWE Superstars today. Although he joined WWE in 2014, the Irish wrestler maintained his physical shape over the years.

In an interview with GQ in 2019, the former Universal Champion revealed his secret to having an impressive physique.

"I find that my diet really is the key. Training is more like my form of meditation or prayer. You can let the training slip for a couple of days, and miss a couple days at the gym here and there, but if the diet slips, that is where I start to lose control," he said.

Last July, Balor turned 40. Nonetheless, he is still one of the top talents in WWE. He held the NXT Championship for nearly seven months before losing it to Karrion Kross last April.

Last July, Balor returned to the main roster joining SmackDown. The former NXT Champion then challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Title but lost.

In the 2021 WWE Draft, The Prince moved from SmackDown to RAW. He recently defeated Austin Theory on the December 20 episode of the red brand.

