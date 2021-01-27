5 WWE Superstars whose family also entered the Royal Rumble

Traditionally, WWE has presented the Royal Rumble as the start of their Road to WrestleMania for almost four decades, which means that several generations of wrestling families have taken part in the event.

Thirty men have stepped into the Royal Rumble match, with the exception of the first Rumble match and the 40-man Rumble in 2011. So there are plenty of stars who have played their part in history and passed down the skills over time.

At present, there are several second and third-generation Superstars on WWE's main roster and many of these stars have been given the chance to compete in the annual Royal Rumble match as well.

The following list looks at just five WWE Superstars whose families have been able to enter The Royal Rumble match, showing just how much of a family affair wrestling can be.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, current AEW stars Cody Rhodes and Goldust

WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes only ever entered one Royal Rumble match in his WWE career. The American Dream was part of the 1990 Royal Rumble match where he entered at number 10 and lasted more than 18 minutes before being eliminated by The Canadian Earthquake.

His eldest son Dustin Rhodes, who's also known as Goldust, was the first man to follow in his father's footsteps when he entered the Royal Rumble at number 14 in 1997. Goldust lasted just five minutes before being eliminated by Owen Hart.

The next year, Goldust entered at number 17 and was able to last 26 minutes before being eliminated by Chainz. Goldust has been in 13 Royal Rumble matches in his WWE career but has been unable to win the match despite so many entries.

Advertisement

✅ @CodyRhodes making his 1st appearance at the #RoyalRumble in 2008.



👀 Spots @Undertaker at the other side of the ring.



🤩 Wait until you hear @Undertaker's AMAZING reaction. pic.twitter.com/IFC49mjBr7 — SPORF (@Sporf) January 27, 2020

The former Champion has also been in the Rumble match alongside his own brother Cody Rhodes. Rhodes made his Royal Rumble debut back in 2008 when he entered at number 13 before being eliminated by Triple H after 23 minutes.

Cody Rhodes and Goldust were both parts of the 2009 Royal Rumble match entering at 15 and 17, respectively. Rhodes lasted 37 minutes in that match whilst his brother lasted just over a minute after Rhodes himself was the one to hand out the elimination.

Rhodes was part of the 2010 and 2012 Royal Rumble matches where the latter saw him last 41 minutes and eliminate six men, which was the record for that year. It wasn't until the 2013 Royal Rumble that the two brothers crossed paths once again. Goldust was eliminated by his own brother, once again. The following year, Cody was the one who got eliminated by Goldust.

Goldust competed in his final Rumble match back in 2018 where he entered at number 29 and lasted just two minutes.