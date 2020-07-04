5 WWE Superstars that will be remembered more for mic work than in-ring skills

There are very few men in WWE history who are as good as these Superstars on the mic.

These Superstars have delivered some of the most iconic promos in WWE history.

Some of the best in the business

Let me state the obvious by saying that not every WWE Superstar has the same skill set. Some performers may be incredible technicians while not being the greatest at high-flying maneuvers. Some may be terrific all-round wrestlers inside the ring but may not have the command over audiences when handed a mic.

At the same time, we've had several personalities in WWE who've not set the stage of fire with their matches but evoked massive reactions from fans just with their promos. Some Superstars have even achieved greatness in both domains, but their mic work was so good, that it overshadowed their magic inside the ring.

For umpteen reasons, the annals of WWE history are filled with individuals who shall be remembered more for their mic work than in-ring skills. Let's have a look at some of them.

#5 Scott Steiner

Big Poppa Pump

Known best for his work in the 90s along with elder brother Rick as part of The Steiner Bros, Scott Steiner's inclusion in the list is mainly because of how much he regressed as a performer over the years while his maniacal promos on WWE TV continued to be hilarious.

WWE isn't the only promotion where Freakzilla left his mark but much like his wrestling career, his best mic work came at other promotions such as WCW and TNA/Impact Wrestling. If you've watched wrestling for a long time, you probably recall him taking shots at Ric Flair as well as the Steiner Math promo.

His entrance music with the police siren and the "Holla if you hear me" is rather iconic among fans. However, his final run in WWE was anything but that. He had one of the worst matches in WWE PPV history against Triple H at Royal Rumble 2003 but managed to stay pretty entertaining in the build-up to that which had several contests such as arm wrestling and pushups among other things.

Even his great debate with Chris Nowinski about the Iraq War – which wasn't a great segment in hindsight, to be honest – saw Steiner evoke raucous applause from the fans in attendance as he spoke in favor of the US's involvement.

