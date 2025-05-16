5 WWE Superstars who will retire by WrestleMania 50

Roman Reigns leaving WWE is inevitable and the star himself has spoken about it – but he’s not alone. There are several stars who will not be wrestling full time when WrestleMania 50 rolls around.

Let’s take a look at some of the top names likely to retire by then. It should be noted that, given the nature of wrestling, stars may return for one-off matches, but their full-time careers will more than likely end by then.

#1. The end of Roman Reigns in WWE

Roman Reigns is sure to leave WWE by WrestleMania 50. The star has already talked about his current contract with the company and how he does not intend to continue for much longer after it expires in the next two to three years. In the meantime, the star has talked about less taxing forms of entertainment, including acting. He’s already appeared in films, and it seems that this may be the avenue The OTC decides to pursue.

Whatever the case, at 39 years of age, it seems that before the next nine years are up, Roman Reigns will be stepping away, as per what he himself has said. The next few years should reveal more about his plans.

#2. Seth Rollins may also be leaving

Another WWE star who has talked about his career coming to an end is Seth Rollins. The star’s career is winding up slowly, but he still has a lot to give. In the next four to five years, The Visionary is sure to achieve a lot in the company, but he said that after his contract was done, he would take time to think about what came next.

He’s another WWE Superstar who has spoken about his aspirations outside the ring. He is also 38 years old, and while he may indeed wrestle into his mid-40s, WrestleMania 50 may end up being too far away from him at this time.

#3. AJ Styles finally retires

For a long time now, AJ Styles has talked about retiring from active action. He has even had a fake retirement once as part of a storyline.

Now, the star may finally decide to hang up his boots. The Phenomenal One said that he had no desire to wrestle after he turned 50.

As a result, given that he is 47, he may have very few years left in him at this point.

#4. Randy Orton finally retires from WWE

Randy Orton has said that he believes he can wrestle till the age of 50. At 45 years of age, he has another five years of wrestling in him, but beyond that, it’s not possible to say.

The star has dealt with several injury issues that have put him out of action for more than a year and led to doctors asking him to retire. Soon, it may be time to hang up his boots, especially before WrestleMania 50.

#5. CM Punk may no longer be able to wrestle full-time in WWE

Nine years is a long time, and CM Punk may not be able to wrestle full-time when WrestleMania 50 rolls around. Again, while special one-off matches are always possible, the star is likely not going to be going full-time at 55 years of age.

There’s a reason that this year’s WrestleMania main event appearance meant so much to the star, as it is not only what he had been waiting for so long, but also possibly one of the last chances for him to be there.

Now, it remains to be seen when The Viper decides to retire, as it’s likely he won’t ever leave the wrestling business, and may choose to book stories in the future.

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More