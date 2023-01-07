5 WWE Superstars who could win the Men's Money in the Bank in the UK

Thursday was an up-and-down news day for WWE fans. Many were horrified by the news of Vince McMahon's impending return to the company after facing several accusations in 2022, while others were intrigued by his potential comeback.

While that major story received a mixed reception at best, better news came in the form of World Wrestling Entertainment officially announcing the date and location for the 2023 edition of Money in the Bank. The Premium Live Event is often considered part of the promotion's "big five" special events each year.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 will be held in London, England at the O2 Arena. The event will take place on July 1st, not long after the summer officially kicks off. This will be the first "big five" show held outside of North America since SummerSlam 1992.

Fans are already speculating about who may leave the event with the Money in the Bank briefcase and earn themselves a guaranteed world championship match. This article will take a look at five stars who are likely to win at the event, possibly due to the location or because of their status in the company.

Below are five WWE Superstars who could win the Men's Money in the Bank in the UK.

#5. Drew McIntyre could redeem his loss from Clash at the Castle

Drew McIntyre is one of the most physically imposing superstars in WWE. The Scottish wrestler is a former WWE Champion, but he's held other titles during his tenure with the company, including the Intercontinental belt and the NXT Championship.

McIntyre winning the title makes sense for several reasons. He is from the United Kingdom, albeit not England, and has wrestled on the scene in the past. Drew also headlined Clash at the Castle and nearly won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship before Solo Sikoa cost him the match.

If The Scottish Psychopath does manage to win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, he could cash the briefcase in that very night in an attempt to right his wrong from last year. Regardless of when he may cash in, Roman Reigns will unquestionably be his target if The Tribal Chief is still champion.

#4. Sheamus could be a world champion again

Sheamus on SmackDown

Sheamus is a star. The Irishman has managed to win title after title in World Wrestling Entertainment while also putting on banger after banger. He's held tag team gold, mid-card gold, and world titles during his tenure with the company.

In many ways, Sheamus' story is identical to McIntyre's. He has also wrestled on the English scene before despite being Irish. Just like Drew, Sheamus came up short at Clash at the Castle in 2022. A major win almost a year later would make for a great story.

If The Celtic Warrior does win, he could become a world champion again for the first time this decade. Another intriguing possibility could see him cash in for the Intercontinental Championship since winning the belt is a major goal of his. Austin Theory tried cashing in for the United States Championship, so the move is seemingly possible.

#3. Gunther would be an odd fit for the match but a great choice for a winner

Gunther is the Intercontinental Champion

The powerhouse Austrian Gunther has been extremely successful in WWE. He is the longest reigning NXT United Kingdom Champion of all time, with his reign never to be beaten due to the brand shutting down. He's also the reigning Intercontinental Champion.

Admittedly, The Ring General isn't somebody who necessarily fits into a Ladder Match. Still, the big man has had an incredible push in the company and this could help propel him to the next level. Plus, he spent a long time representing the United Kingdom on NXT UK.

Gunther winning Money in the Bank could be his entrypoint into a dominant reign as world champion. While he is a villain, him ignoring the cash-in at a moment's notice rule and properly challenging the reigning champion could be a fun twist.

#2. Butch could be pushed to a new level in WWE

Butch is a wild superstar. While he's yet to win gold on WWE's main roster, he has come close to winning the tag team belts from The Usos. He did successfully hold the United Kingdom Championship on NXT UK, however, becoming the second-ever person to do so.

The former Pete Dunne winning the match would make sense. He's English, which would obviously work to his benefit with the hometown crowd. Butch has also helped carry British indie wrestling along with NXT UK in the past. A major win in England would be a fantastic full-circle moment.

The Bruiserweight could use the major win to firmly establish himself as a top dog on WWE's main roster. He could even potentially change his name back to Pete Dunne, shedding the Butch persona for good. Regardless, winning the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match will make a star out of The Bruiserweight.

#1. Tyler Bate could join the main roster and win Money in the Bank

Tyler Bate

Tyler Bate is the only star on this list not yet part of the company's main roster. The former NXT & NXT UK Tag Team Champion has held plenty of gold, including the United Kingdom Champion. He was the first and last-ever holder of that prestigious title.

If the company wants to make a star out of Tyler Bate, having the gentlemanly Englishman debut by winning Money in the Bank in front of his hometown crowd could be the best way to do it. The decision would dramatically shake up the hierarchy of the company.

After winning the briefcase, World Wrestling Entertainment could have a unique story to tell, different from all the other cash-ins. Many might doubt Bate due to his lack of main roster experience, making his inevitable cash-in all the more sweet.

