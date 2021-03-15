5 WWE Superstars who could win the Universal Championship in 2021

The WWE Universal Championship is the biggest accomplishment a male WWE Superstar can win on SmackDown. Since its inception in 2016, the Universal Championship has quickly been established as a prestigious world title.

Former WWE Universal Champions include iconic superstars such as Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

Roman Reigns is the current WWE Universal Champion, as he captured the championship at SummerSlam last August. Since then, The Big Dog has ruled SmackDown with an iron fist.

Still, many fans always wonder which WWE Superstar will be the next champion. Can someone step up to the main event level and win the Universal Championship for the first time? Or could a former Universal Champion once again reach the summit of SmackDown?

Here's a closer look at five wrestlers who could win the WWE Universal Championship in 2021.

#5 Former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Fastlane

Daniel Bryan has never held the WWE Universal Championship during his impressive career. The leader of the YES! Movement is a former 5-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion, but SmackDown's world title has escaped him.

But based on the landscape of SmackDown, Bryan is a leading contender on this list. He's currently scheduled to challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Fastlane. Many fans expect the Tribal Chiefs to retain the gold and face Edge at WrestleMania 37, but plans can always change in WWE.

Daniel Bryan has hinted that time is running out on his in-ring career, and the former WWE Champion even stated that this year's WrestleMania could be his last. Bryan could finally win the Universal Championship in 2021 before he retires from in-ring competition on his own terms.

