5 WWE Superstars with the most wins at Backlash

Four Superstars have recorded four wins each at WWE Backlash.

Only one of these five Superstars is present on the match card of WWE Backlash 2020.

Vinay Chhabria

The Big Show has four wins at WWE Backlash, including one over The Great Khali

WWE Backlash 2020 is just around the corner as the WWE Universe gears up to witness another pay-per-view event with a minimal live audience. As per the rumor mill, unlike WrestleMania 36 and Money in the Bank 2020, the NXT Superstars will be in attendance to enhance the experience for the viewers at home. However, this edition of WWE Backlash will have the least live audience in the event's history.

The history of WWE Backlash

Vince McMahon originated the pay-per-view WWE Backlash in 1999. The company conducted the event for ten consecutive years before dropping it from their schedule. Several legendary names like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, The Rock, Hulk Hogan, and Triple H had headlined WWE Backlash during that phase.

The company brought this event back in 2016, with the show being exclusive to the Superstars of SmackDown Live. WWE Backlash did not feature on the PPV calendar of 2019. However, this year, the event will take place with the top names from RAW and SmackDown performing on the show.

'The Rated-R Superstar' Edge and 'The Viper' Randy Orton will headline this year's event in what could be The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.

This pay-per-view has a rich history, and the upcoming event will be the 15th edition of WWE Backlash. As mentioned ahead, several megastars have performed at this pay-per-view, and here's a look at the five Superstars with the most wins at WWE Backlash.

#5 Chris Benoit - 4 wins

Chris Benoit defeated Shawn Michaels and Triple H in the main event of WWE Backlash 2004

Chris Benoit was an integral part of WWE in the early 2000s. The Canadian Superstar registered four wins at WWE Backlash during his career. On the second edition of the pay-per-view event, Benoit defeated Chris Jericho in an Intercontinental Championship match via disqualification. He picked up his first significant win at the PPV against Kurt Angle in an epic Ultimate Submission Match. Benoit edged Angle 4-3 in sudden death overtime.

Next, in 2004, Benoit successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Triple H and Shawn Michaels. His last victory came against MVP in a singles match for the United States Championship at WWE Backlash 2007. Benoit was one of the best in-ring technicians of his era.

Unfortunately, he could not wrestle more matches at WWE Backlash because he committed suicide in 2007.

