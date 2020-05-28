5 WWE Superstars with the most wins in 2020 so far

The biggest moment of the year so far in WWE?

It's safe to say that 2020 has not been that great of a year. The entire world is reeling from the ill-effects of the coronavirus outbreak and WWE is no different. In what was an unprecedented move, the company either released or furloughed more than 30 Superstars and backstage personnel back in April due to budget cuts.

WWE has also been missing the services of many stars who have decided to stay away from the ring due to health concerns. At the same time, some WWE Superstars have continued to build momentum since the beginning of the year.

Irrespective of their current status, there are several members of the WWE roster who were having a great run in the company (some still are) and racking up multiple wins. So without further ado, let us look at the five WWE Superstars with the most wins in 2020 so far.

(Note: All stats are updated till the 27th May 2020 episode of NXT and have been taken from Cagematch.net)

#T4 Roman Reigns - 20 wins

Reigns has been missing in action for some time now

Roman Reigns was in line to challenge Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36 before pulling out from the event due to health and safety reasons. He was replaced by Braun Strowman who is WWE's current Universal Champion.

Reigns started off the year with a feud against King Corbin with the likes of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode acting as The King's lackeys at the time in WWE. The extended feud, which also involved the use of dog food, kept Reigns busy for the majority of his WWE run this year. He would also team up with Daniel Bryan once during SmackDown to dispatch the duo of Miz & Morrison.

The Big Dog brought his feud with King Corbin to a close after overcoming him in a Steel Cage Match at Super ShowDown back in late February. It was also his last match on WWE programming this year.