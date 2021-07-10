5 WWE Superstars who would have won Money in the Bank if it was introduced in the 1990s

Money in the Bank is one of the greatest match concepts in WWE history. The briefcase has yielded multiple stars over the years, with many names becoming world champions by cashing in on it.

The first Money in the Bank Ladder Match happened at WrestleMania 21, in 2005. But what if this iconic idea had stemmed around a decade earlier?

It may be hard to envision because of how rare Ladder Matches were in the 90s. But with the intrigue surrounding it, the Money in the Bank briefcase would have been a huge star-builder back then. Even more Superstars could have risen to the main event scene and become WWE Champion.

Imagine Money in the Bank was introduced in the 1990s, either at WrestleMania or as WWE's fifth pay-per-view instead of King of the Ring. This could have had some compelling scenarios, based on some of the stories being told in WWE back then. Numerous competitors would have been a perfect fit to hold the star-making briefcase.

This list will look at five WWE Superstars who would have won Money in the Bank in the hypothetical event that it was introduced in the 90s.

#5 Shawn Michaels never competed in a Money in the Bank Ladder Match

1994: #WrestleMania X - Razor Ramon def Shawn Michaels in a Ladder Match to defend the Intercontinental Tile #WWE pic.twitter.com/qlhSQfD2Lx — On This Day In WWE (@OnThisDayWWE) March 20, 2014

One of the most obvious choices, Shawn Michaels, would have been nailed on to win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match if it had been around in the 90s. For starters, HBK became a Ladder Match expert after his legendary Intercontinental Championship outing opposite Razor Ramon at WrestleMania 10.

Michaels' character constantly ranged from cocky and arrogant to valiant, which could have led to an interesting dynamic with him as Mr. Money in the Bank. He always looked like a breakout star, so the briefcase would have provided the opportunity to do so before his two Royal Rumble victories.

He may have even won Money in the Bank in mid-1995 en route to becoming WWE Champion in 1996, instead of winning his second Rumble. Alternatively, Shawn Michaels would have been golden as the briefcase winner in 1997. Imagine the tension between him and WWE Champion Bret Hart in the fall of that year.

On this day in 1997, the Montreal Screwjob occurred at Survivor Series.



The most controversial ending in wrestling history. pic.twitter.com/DoXQ0Egsbj — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) November 9, 2019

Had it been a concept at the time, maybe the Montreal Screwjob would have been an unscripted Money in the Bank cash-in. However, having already become a WWE legend when it was introduced, Shawn Michaels would never compete in a Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

