5 WWE Superstars with the worst win-loss record in 2020 so far

After taking a look at the 5 WWE Superstars with the best win-loss record in 2020 so far, now it's time to move to the other side of the line. For every top Superstar who's protected at all costs, there's always a bunch of wrestlers who are used to put these stars over, while some are featured as enhancement talent.

So far, the year 2020 has been quite eventful. The coronavirus pandemic did slow down things, but WWE kept producing content, be it segments or matches, regularly. In the slideshow below, we will be taking a look at 5 WWE Superstars who have had poor showings on the roster over the past 5 months or so. We'll rank these Superstars from best to worst, with the latter being the one with the worst win-loss percentage in 2020 so far. The list will feature Superstars who have wrestled at least 25 matches this year.

Note: The record doesn't take into account the events that transpired on tonight's edition of WWE RAW (25 May 2020).

#5 Asuka and Austin Theory (40%)

Asuka and Theory

Asuka recently won the RAW Women's title when she got hold of the Women's Money In The Bank briefcase at the MITB PPV, that emanated from the WWE Headquarters. She kicked off the year as Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Kairi Sane, but the duo lost the belts to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at WrestleMania 36. Asuka has competed in 30 matches this year and has won 12 of those, with a win percentage of 40. The Empress of Tomorrow now holding the RAW Women's title, this record is expected to improve in the coming weeks.

Austin Theory made his main roster debut recently on RAW and was revealed as Zelina Vega's associate. Theory was kicked out of the faction on the May 18 edition of WWE RAW, after which he joined Seth Rollins' stable, as his disciple. Similar to Asuka, Theory has won a total of 12 matches out of 30 that he has been a part of.