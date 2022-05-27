5 WWE Superstars who wrestled for more than a decade but never won a title

When the WWE Universe looks back at the success of a professional wrestler, one indicator is often how many championships he/she has won. Ric Flair is known for being a sixteen-time world champion across several promotions. Boasting the same accolade, John Cena is synonymous with the WWE Championship.

Still, not every legend or Hall of Famer can say they've held a championship in World Wrestling Entertainment. "Drew McIntyre is the right guy in the right place at the wrong time," Paul Heyman said when speaking with Sportskeeda. His statement is accurate for a lot of top stars. While some talent came in while others dominated the scene, others never fit the championship mold.

Of course, many of the legends featured on this list found success in other promotions. Some even captured world championships in various territories. Still, for one reason or another, they never held a title in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Below are five WWE Superstars who wrestled for more than a decade and never won a title.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Vader never won gold in the company

Big Van Vader made an impact during his professional wrestling career. He made a major splash in Europe and eventually dominated Japan, winning numerous top championship titles in both regions. The Mastodon joined WCW, where he'd capture their heavyweight title on three occasions. Following his success around the world, Vader was hired by WWE.

Vader was a wrestler who never won a title while working with World Wrestling Entertainment. He never seemed to quite click with management, plus he faced numerous injuries during part of the company. He did receive a notable title opportunity against Shawn Michaels at SummerSlam 1996, but he did not walk away with the belt.

While he never held gold in the then-WWF, he did have several major accolades throughout his career. A career spanning over thirty years is undoubtedly impressive, and wrestling fans miss the big man.

#4. Mr. Wonderful Paul Orndorff was a top draw but not a champion

Paul Orndorff

Mr. Wonderful Paul Orndorff was an absolute legend. Known for his incredible physique, he initially got into professional wrestling following a college football career. He then found success in various territories, winning titles all over.

After joining WWE (then known as WWF) in 1983, Orndorff became a big deal for the promotion. His main event run saw him compete with Hulk Hogan, which led him to be a part of the main event at the first-ever WrestleMania. Eventually, his running buddies Roddy Piper and "Cowboy" Bob Orton betrayed Orndorff. This led to Mr. Wonderful eventually teaming up with his former nemesis Hulk Hogan to battle the villainous pair.

In time, Paul grew jealous of Hogan, and the two feuded once again. The pair sold out major arenas and did record business all over. Orndorff was injured while training, and not long after their rivalry, he'd go into semi-retirement.

Unfortunately, Orndorff was a big star in an era where Hulk Hogan was on top, and thus the top title never came his way. However, Mr. Wonderful came out of retirement and later won several championships during his time at WCW.

#3. Harley Race was a King of the Ring winner

Harley Race

Harley Race is rightfully considered one of the greatest world champions of all time. Known primarily for his time as NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, he proudly represented the National Wrestling Alliance. He held the touring championship on eight occasions, sold out arenas all over, and made stars out of local babyfaces in the territories he competed in.

After already wrestling for over two decades, Harley joined WWE in 1986. By this point, he was already in his mid-40s but still found success. He became the King of the Ring and even competed at WrestleMania III. Most notably, he feuded with Hulk Hogan during his time with the company. While Race never won an official title in WWE, his resume speaks for itself.

#2. Hacksaw Jim Duggan's push abruptly ended

Hacksaw Jim Duggan

Hacksaw Jim Duggan wrestled professionally for around forty years. The WWE Hall of Famer first competed in 1979 and spent his first few years in the business, primarily working on the undercard of World Wrestling Federation shows. He began to branch out further, competing in Japan and then finding success in Mid-South Wrestling. During his time in that territory, Hacksaw won several championships.

Duggan returned to WWE in 1987, and his career was on the rise. His pay-per-view debut was at WrestleMania III, and he became immensely popular. Unfortunately, he was caught with drugs while traveling with TV rival The Iron Sheik, and both men were fired. Hacksaw was later rehired and even won the 1988 Royal Rumble match, but his career plateaued, and his major push never resumed.

Hacksaw left the World Wrestling Federation in 1993. In 1994, he joined World Championship Wrestling, where he won several titles. The Hall of Famer is battling cancer, but the WWE Universe and fans all over wish him a speedy recovery in this fight.

#1. Jerry "The King" Lawler shockingly never won gold

Jerry Lawler @JerryLawler Flashback Friday: that time when Vince McMahon photo bombed your picture with Santa!!! Flashback Friday: that time when Vince McMahon photo bombed your picture with Santa!!! https://t.co/JHDh1JdOrq

Jerry Lawler has been a professional wrestler for over fifty years now. While many fans of the modern era best know him as a commentator on RAW and as a panelist, The King has an impressive wrestling resume. Lawler may have more than any other professional wrestling star in terms of total titles held. He's held belts in Memphis, AWA, and USWA, among other territories. Beyond that, the Memphis legend is a WWE Hall of Famer.

Despite his many accolades, Jerry Lawler has surprisingly never held a championship in WWE. This is primarily due to him spending most of his World Wrestling Entertainment career as a member of the commentary team. While he often wrestled, especially at the beginning of his run with the company, a title belt was never within his grasp. His first world championship match didn't come until 2010, when he competed with The Miz and couldn't win the gold.

Not every top star in wrestling can hold championship gold in World Wrestling Entertainment. Still, all five of the legends listed above have made a mark on history in both WWE and professional wrestling.

A top star explained the significance of her facepaint right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy