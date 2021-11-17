5 Survivor Series moments that defined a generation

Survivor Series is one of the most iconic pay-per-views in WWE history. Not just because it is one of the big four, but because of the significance associated with the event.

A former Thanksgiving tradition, if there was any in wrestling, the annual show has evolved into something larger than life. The same thing can be said about the industry, to an extent.

The traditional 10-man elimination match is in itself something to behold. A unique creation that has left many a memory on fans throughout history. There have even been several big-name debuts at the event.

When it comes to moments, there have been a lot that have gone on to define the eras that they took place in. On this list, let's take a look at five such moments that left a mark on fans around the world.

If there is a moment that didn't make it onto this list, and you think it should have, please let us know in the comments section below!

#5. Owen Hart convinces Helen to throw in the towel - Survivor Series 1994

Owen Hart was a genius. An absolute mad man, but a genius nonetheless. His work inside the ring was pure art. Outside the ring is where the King of Harts' exploits would go down as wrestling folklore.

At Survivor Series 1994, Bret Hart would defend his then-WWF Championship against Bob Backlund. Owen pulled off a trick for the ages as he convinced The Hitman's mother, Helen, to throw in the towel as Backlund locked in the Crossface Chickenwing.

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Helen Hart,Bret's mother,threw in the towel,ending the match.not lost in any of this,was the great acting job by Owen Hart,who feigned concern and a change of heart towards his brother,which was all a ruse to make his mom throw in the towel.amazing acting by Owen! Helen Hart,Bret's mother,threw in the towel,ending the match.not lost in any of this,was the great acting job by Owen Hart,who feigned concern and a change of heart towards his brother,which was all a ruse to make his mom throw in the towel.amazing acting by Owen!

This wouldn't be the only controversial moment in a Survivor Series event that Bret Hart would be involved in (more on that later), but it would be one of the defining moments of their rivalry in the 90s. A rivalry that in and of itself went on to inspire a lot of the talent we see today.

Edited by Anirban Banerjee