5 WWE tag teams in danger of being split 

There aren't many tag teams in WWE history that have been able to make it through their whole career without turning on one another. The longer a team is together and the more times they have claimed that they are "brothers" or "family" makes for a much more dramatic breakup when they go their separate ways.

Teams are usually put together to make the transition into the company easier before one member from the group is then pushed as a singles star in their own division.

The Shield were perhaps the most famous example of this, but over the years there have been many cases including The Wyatt Family and more recently with The Riott Squad, even though there has been a mini-reunion between Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott.

At present, several WWE tag teams are at risk of being split before the end of the year.

#5. WWE keeps teasing Angel Garza and Andrade split

Andrade and Angel Garza have had an interesting few months since Garza was only called up to the main roster because Andrade was suspended and the company wanted to keep Zelina Vega on WWE TV.

Garza and Andrade have already kicked Austin Theory out of their trio and have shown that they are incapable of remaining on the same page, even when there is a shot at the RAW Tag Team Championships on the line.

Angel Garza and Andrade will challenge The Street Profits for the RAW Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam in a few weeks but if the duo is unsuccessful then it's easy to see them taking the fight to one another instead.

Both Garza and Andrade are destined to become singles stars on WWE's main roster, it's only a matter of time.