5 WWE Tag Teams that ended in 2020

2020 has been quite an eventful year for WWE and pro-wrestling as a whole. The year started off well for WWE, but the COVID-19 pandemic squashed its plans heading into WrestleMania. WWE managed to keep churning out events on a weekly basis at the Performance Center, and recently transferred its shows to the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

All this while, a lot of stuff has transpired in WWE. Drew McIntyre is currently the face of the company, months after he defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE title at WrestleMania. Becky Lynch, 2019's biggest star, is out of action due to her pregnancy. Roman Reigns has returned and is now a heel. WWE's Tag Team division has seen its fair share of ups and downs as well. In the following list, we will be taking a look at five WWE Tag Teams that came to an end this year, either due to storyline reasons, the pandemic, or due to a Superstar parting ways with WWE.

#5 The IIconics

The IIconics consisted of Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, two incredibly gifted athletes who were best friends even before they made their way to WWE. The duo bagged jobs with WWE in 2015, and was soon paired up on NXT TV. After spending around three years in NXT, Kay and Royce were moved to WWE SmackDown. They attacked Charlotte Flair in their first appearance, which ultimately led to Carmella cashing in her Money In The Bank contract on a fallen Flair and winning the SmackDown Women's title.

The IIconics became the second-ever Women's Tag Team Champions by winning a Tag Team Fatal Four-Way match at WrestleMania 35. Tonight, on WWE RAW, The IIconics lost a Tag Team bout to The Riott Squad, and were disbanded as per the stipulation of the match. As can be seen in the clip WWE posted soon after their loss, The IIconics were an emotional mess and couldn't believe that their run together had come to an end.