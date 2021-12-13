5 WWE Tag Teams that were formed in 2021

WWE over the years has seen a host of tag teams entertain fans with their brilliant in-ring coordination and unpralleled chemistry between the team members.

Teams like The Mega Powers, The Rockers, The Hart Foundation, The Hardy Boyz and The Legion of Doom have soared to great heights to be anointed among the very best this business has to offer.

Like the epic teams of the past, Vince McMahon's promotion has witnessed a number of superstars come together to form very successful tag teams this year. In this article we look at five WWE tag teams that were formed in 2021:

#5 WWE Tag Team - Los Lotharios

Real-life cousins Angel and Humberto came together as a tag team in September 2021. In November of the same year, their team was named Los Lotharios.

The young tag team has been very successful in WWE. On RAW they got the better of the former team of Mansoor and Mustafa Ali. After being drafted to SmackDown, Los Lotharios defeated Cesaro and Mansoor as well as The Viking Raiders, making them a formidable force.

The cousins are currently in a feud with Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs. With momentum on their side, a title opportunity could definitely be in the cards for Angel and Humberto as they look to challenge the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos, in the near future.

#4 WWE Tag Team - Queen Zelina and Carmella

Queen Zelina and Carmella came together to form a tag team a couple of months back and have been on a roll since then.

In early November 2021, they began a feud with the then Women's Tag Team Champions - Super Brutality (Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley). Zelina and Carmella were able to win the number one contenders match against the champions. They then dethroned Super Brutality to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on the November 22 episode of RAW.

The triumph was truly special for Zelina as she accomplished a famed double of becoming Queen as well as winning her first title in WWE. The team is certainly soaring and will hope for an even better 2022.

