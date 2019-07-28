5 WWE Tag Teams from 2018 that are no longer together in 2019

Once a staple of WWE's tag division, the Bar was disbanded after WrestleMania.

One of the many things that has hurt the WWE tag team division is the ever-changing nature of the division. While most teams come together naturally like The Usos or any other team of brothers, more often than not, teams are comprised of two singles stars.

It might be a big guy/small guy dynamic or it might be two "big-hoss" types like the Authors of Pain or Heavy Machinery. While those are teams that have a better chance of staying together, when two singles stars are paired together in a tag team, that team often has a short shelf life.

The New Day, The Usos and The Bar have been the three top teams of the division for the last four years, but only two of those teams remain. And most of the teams that held the RAW Tag Team titles in the middle of 2018 are also no more.

For one reason or another, several prominent teams from last year are no longer teaming together. Some are for obvious reasons while others were due to unfortunate injuries. Here are five tag teams from 2018 that are no longer together.

#5 The Bludgeon Brothers

Rowan is currently aligned with the New Daniel Bryan.

In their second pairing together in WWE, Luke Harper and Erick Rowan were known as The Bludgeon Brothers. Both men were a part of the Wyatt Family, but once that faction was split up, all four members went their separate ways and to separate brands.

An injury to Rowan at SummerSlam 2018 forced the duo to drop the titles, but WWE apparently had bigger plans for them beyond SummerSlam. But due to the injury, they dropped the titles and officially disbanded.

Rowan returned at the Royal Rumble this year to aid Daniel Bryan in his match against AJ Styles. Since then, he's been by the side of the Planet's Champion, even winning the SmackDown Tag Team titles after WrestleMania.

Harper, on the other hand, hasn't been on TV. He also had an injury and has healed, but he has not been used by WWE. The talented big man asked for his release earlier this year when it was apparent he would not be used despite being healthy.

