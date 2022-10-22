Edge has found himself in a precarious position in WWE after turning his back on the fans and forming The Judgment Day earlier this year. Unfortunately for the legend, his stablemates Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Finn Balor went on to betray him, booting him out of the group several months ago.

The Rated R Superstar overcame adversity and several severe beatdowns to challenge Finn Balor to an 'I Quit' Match at Extreme Rules 2022. However, things went awry as the villainous stable interfered in the contest. Edge's wife, Beth Phoenix, came to his aid but was a victim of a vicious Con-Chair-To courtesy of Rhea Ripley.

Neither Hall of Famer has appeared on WWE TV since the event, but Edge will inevitably seek revenge. Given his wife's status is very much in question, Edge will likely need a different female superstar to aid him against Judgment Day.

On that note, here are five WWE women besides Phoenix who could align themselves with Edge.

#5. Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley are destined to fight

Bianca Belair is the current RAW Women's Champion, just two years after joining the main roster. She recently established herself as one of the top female stars, feuding with the likes of Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch.

While Belair is currently in a heated rivalry with Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai, she won't be competing against Damage CTRL forever. Once her feud with the stable ends, she may be the perfect person to assist Edge.

For starters, she's a decorated and successful star who is on top of the wrestling industry. Beyond her accolades, Belair was supposed to wrestle Rhea Ripley at Money in the Bank but couldn't due to the latter suffering an injury leading up to the bout. While their program barely started, it could potentially continue in a big way if The EST and Rated R Superstar unite.

#4. Candice LeRae recently returned to WWE

Candice LeRae

Candice LeRae has been making an impact in professional wrestling for over two decades. After signing with WWE in 2018, LeRae won the NXT Tag Team Championship and was integral to the company's third brand during her previous stint.

The Poison Pixie left WWE in May 2022 while on paternity leave but shockingly returned on the September 26 edition of Monday Night RAW. Since making her comeback, LeRae has managed to defeat former champions Nikki A.S.H. and Bayley in singles competition.

Edge and Candice LeRae may seem like an odd duo, but The Poison Pixie's vast in-ring experience makes her an ideal partner for the legend. With her crafty in-ring skills, she may be able to thwart off the bigger Rhea Ripley, allowing Edge to focus on the male stars.

#3. Asuka hasn't had much going on lately

Asuka and Bayley

Asuka has had an incredible run in WWE since joining the promotion in 2015. She has secured multiple top titles and is currently looking to reassert her dominance on the red brand.

However, the Japanese icon hasn't wrestled on television in nearly two months. She did suffer an attack from Damage CTRL before Extreme Rules, but it's unclear if she's legitimately injured or sidelined from action in kayfabe.

Regardless, Asuka could be extremely useful for Edge in his rivalry with the heel faction. She has all the tools to be a formidable foe for The Nightmare and can put on some impressive mixed tag team matches alongside the Hall of Famer.

#2. Roxanne Perez showed heart against Rhea Ripley on NXT

Roxanne Perez and Rhea Ripley

Roxanne Perez is just twenty years old, but she's already had quite the career. She began training to wrestle at thirteen before making her professional wrestling debut in 2018.

She has already won the ROH Women's Championship once in her young career. Since joining WWE in 2022, she has also captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Cora Jade.

Roxanne recently had a standout match against Rhea Ripley on the latest episode of NXT. Hence, she has a legitimate reason to feud with the former women's champion in the coming months.

Perez might not be Edge's first pick due to her lack of experience. However, she's combative and hard-working, similar to The Rated R Superstar. While she did come up short against Ripley on NXT, Perez showed a lot of heart. As a result, the upstart could join forces with the veteran to take out Judgment Day.

#1. Becky Lynch could return from injury and aid Edge

Becky Lynch is arguably the biggest star in the industry and certainly in the WWE women's division.

While Becky Lynch has been away from television after suffering an arm injury at SummerSlam, she has recently been seen without a brace. While there have been a few different reports regarding her health, she could return at any time in the coming months.

If Edge needs a partner outside of Phoenix to take on Judgment Day, there's no finer choice than Big Time Becks. She's the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion and arguably the most successful female star of all time. Lynch and The Eradicator clashing could be a dream rivalry for fans and potentially the latter's 'nightmare.'

