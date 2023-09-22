5 WWE women who were the breakout stars of their faction

It's usual for WWE to form mixed-gender groups to elevate each other. Although the groups mostly find success even as solo stars, a few saw their female members become more successful once they disbanded.

For this list, we will look at five women who became the breakout group of their respective WWE factions.

#5. Trish Stratus is best known as a singles star

Trish Stratus debuted in WWE when the landscape of women's wrestling wasn't looking the best. She began her journey in the company as a manager for Test and Albert, which was later dubbed T&A.

The group disbanded in 2000, and Stratus became one of history's most legendary female wrestlers. She had a notable feud with Lita, Mickie James, and much more. She became a one-time Hardcore Champion, seven-time Women's Champion, and is a WWE Hall of Famer.

#4. Alexa Bliss became an accomplished WWE Champion

Alexa Bliss began her WWE journey in NXT, where she was initially a single star. In 2015, she was paired with Buddy Murphy (AKA Buddy Matthews) and Wesley Blake. In 2016, the group split up, and although they remained in the WWE for a while, Bliss garnered more fans.

She was well-loved by fans as a heel or face and impressed the crowd with her in-ring and promo skills. She became more notable after portraying unique characters and partnering with Bray Wyatt.

She was a former RAW, SmackDown, and Women's Tag Team Champion. She was even crowned the 2018 Ms. Money in the Bank winner.

#3. Carmella went on to make history after becoming a singles star

Carmella signed with WWE in 2013, but it wasn't until 2014 that she first appeared in the promotion. She was quickly paired with Enzo Amore and Big Cass (AKA W. Morrissey). In 2016, Enzo and Cass were drafted to RAW while she remained in the developmental brand. She was eventually drawn into SmackDown in July of that year.

Although Enzo and Cass succeeded in the main roster, it did not last long. On the other hand, Carmella quickly rose to the top of the division and became the inaugural Ms. Money in the Bank winner.

#2. Nikki Cross debuted on the main roster faster than the rest of her groupmates

Nikki Cross signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2016. After an initial single run, she partnered with Alexander Wolfe, Eric Young, Sawyer Fulton, and Killian Dain as part of SANITY.

The group disbanded in 2019 after the members were separated due to the Superstar Shake-Up. However, Cross was separated from the group first as she debuted in the main roster in 2018.

She retained her unhinged character until 2021, known as Nikki A.S.H., where she even won the Money in the Bank contract and cashed it against Charlotte Flair the following night. The Nikki Cross character returned in October 2022, but as per reports, the creative team still has nothing for her.

#1. Maxxine Dupri is the latest female breakout star of the WWE

Maxxine Dupri debuted on the main roster in 2022 as part of Maximum Male Models and Max Dupri's on-screen sibling. The latter later removed himself from the stable and reverted to his LA Knight character, leaving them as a trio for a while.

After the trio were drafted to RAW in 2023, Maxxine began recruiting Otis. Later on, she left Mace and Mansoor and joined Alpha Academy instead. She has since made her in-ring debut and quickly became a fan favorite.

