5 WWE Women who may never be in a Royal Rumble match 

The annual WWE Women's Royal Rumble match takes place in just over a month's time, and there are several current and former superstars who are expected to take part.

Since the match became an annual tradition back in 2018, a number of legends and former champions have made their return to be part of the match. There are also a few who have been purposely shunned by the company or made the choice not to return to the ring.

The following list looks at just five WWE women who may never be part of a Royal Rumble match.

#5. Layla

Layla is a former Women's and Divas Champion who came to WWE through the annual Diva Search and went on to become one of the most successful former winners of the competition.

After almost a decade with WWE, the British star chose to retire from the business and has since become a realtor. Since marrying fellow wrestler Ricky Ortiz, Layla has settled down to a life outside the ring and has made it clear that she doesn't want to return.

“I just feel that I had a very fruitful long career, and I attained everything I possibly could have attained in WWE, and I was given every opportunity. That door is closed, and I’m okay with that. And I feel just happy that I was able to have that. I look at my past, and I’m like, ‘wow I did all that stuff,’ and that’s just how I’d like to keep it.” via RingTheBelle.

#4. Former WWE Women's Champion Sable

Sable was once one of the most recognizable female wrestlers of all time, but it appears that the former Women's Champion is another star who has stepped out of the spotlight. Despite being the wife of current WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar, Sable hasn't been seen on wrestling TV for almost two decades and has surprisingly been shunned from the Hall of Fame.

Torrie Wilson recently revealed that she was told not to mention Sable's name as part of her Hall of Fame speech, which led to the impression that the former Champion won't be returning to screens anytime soon.

"Good luck seeing her. You're gonna have to go up Timbuktu in Minnesota [to get Sable's autograph]. You're not even allowed to mention her name on… she was — I mentioned her name in my Hall of Fame speech and right before, they told me, 'Oh, by the way, you're not allowed to mention her name.'" via Sportskeeda.

#3. Stacy Keibler

Stacy Keibler hasn't been seen in wrestling circles or anywhere near the business since her departure from WWE back in 2006. Keibler was once a recognizable star and left the business to pursue an acting career, but she has since settled down with her own family and appears to have stepped away from the spotlight as well.

Surprisingly, Keibler hasn't returned to the company for any reunions in recent years and only appeared at the 2019 Hall of Fame to induct Torrie Wilson.

#2. Sunny

Sunny made quite an impact in the wrestling world when she was part of WWE, but her antics over the years have forced the company to distance itself from her.

The former star has made headline news for all the wrong reasons recently, and even though she made her return to being part of the Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 25, it's likely that she won't be gracing TV screens again anytime soon.

#1. AJ Lee

AJ Lee is still considered to be one of WWE's most popular female wrestlers, but the former Divas Champion appears to have hung up her wrestling boots for good. Lee hasn't stepped back into the ring since her retirement back in 2015, and her husband, CM Punk, has noted that this is down to an ongoing injury.

It's unclear if Lee will ever wrestle again, but it's highly unlikely that she will return to WWE if she is ever given the clearance to step back into the squared circle. Lee has been working as part of Women of Wrestling in recent months and could choose to return to the ring as part of their promotion instead.

