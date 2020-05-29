WWE has many superwomen on their roster!

Becky Lynch shocked the world at the beginning of the month when she revealed that she was expecting her first child with fiance Seth Rollins. Lynch was then forced to relinquish the RAW Women's Championship and has since gone on hiatus, but has stated that she will return following her child's birth, which is believed to happen in December.

Ronda Rousey left WWE back in April 2019 and stated that she was going on an "impregnation vacation" but would return to WWE after she had started her own family with husband Travis Browne.

Whilst Rousey is yet to update the WWE Universe, the two women have a long road ahead of them if they are hoping to get back into shape following childbirth. Even though it's a rough road, a number of women have proved that it is possible.

#5. Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon and her husband Triple H have three daughters, Aurora Rose Levesque ,who was born in 2006, Murphy Claire Levesque who was born in 2008, and their youngest Vaughn Evelyn Levesque who was born back in 2010.

McMahon was still able to remain employment with WWE throughout her three pregnancies and WWE even managed to make the 2006 birth part of a storyline with The DX. Stephanie is able to split her time between WWE and caring for her daughters, but as well as being one of the most influential figures behind the scenes in the company, Stephanie is also seen as an on-air talent.

McMahon was able to take hiatus from the company for the duration of her pregnancies but shockingly returned to the company soon after the birth of her third daughter back in 2010. McMahon has also stepped in the ring several times over the past few years, most notably at SummerSlam back in 2014 and WrestleMania 34 alongside her husband Triple H.