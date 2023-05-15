Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has his eyes set on the tag team title. However, this won't be the first time a reigning world champion has challenged for tag team gold.

Some superstars keep finding ways to add to their legacy even after winning a top WWE championship. One of the most effective ways of doing so is securing more titles.

While having an ally can make entry into the tag team picture easy, history shows that even arch-rivals can put their differences aside for the greater good. However, not every world champion who has eyed the tag team gold came out on top.

So, ahead of Night of Champions 2023, let's look at five superstars who fought for the WWE Tag Team Championship while wearing a world championship around their waist.

#5 WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens (RAW, December 12, 2016)

Today In WWE History @TodayInWWEHist1 On RAW on December 12, 2016 from Philadelphia, New Day def. Jeri-KO & Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns to retain RAW Tag Team Championships Breaking Demolition's Tag Team Title Record On RAW on December 12, 2016 from Philadelphia, New Day def. Jeri-KO & Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns to retain RAW Tag Team Championships Breaking Demolition's Tag Team Title Record https://t.co/lCQCbFWgCA

Calling 2016 an eventful year for Kevin Owens would be like stating that water is wet. He started the year as a key part of the Intercontinental Championship scene and ended it as the Universal Champion.

But many may not remember that he could have entered 2017 as a Triple-Crown Champion. On the December 12, 2016, edition of RAW, the KO Two-Belts agenda was just seconds away from fruition.

It was the night Owens teamed up with Chris Jericho to challenge then-RAW Tag Team Champions, The New Day (Xavier Woods and Big E). The bout also comprised the team of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Unfortunately, though, Jeri-KO got into a verbal spat toward the end of the bout, which led to their defeat. It wouldn't be until WrestleMania 39: Night One that The Prizefighter got a title for each shoulder.

#4 WWE Champion The Miz (RAW, February 21, 2011)

Wrestling History @wrestle_hist 2/21/2011



John Cena & The Miz defeated Heath Slater & Justin Gabriel to win the WWE Tag Team Championship on RAW from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. 2/21/2011John Cena & The Miz defeated Heath Slater & Justin Gabriel to win the WWE Tag Team Championship on RAW from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. https://t.co/wV4t3W2FrH

The main event of WrestleMania XVII featured The Miz defending the WWE Championship against John Cena. Interestingly, a good part of their program was used to advance the John Cena/The Rock story.

Despite that, The Cenation Leader and The Awesome One got their time to shine. At one point, they joined forces to take on then-Tag Team Champions Justin Gabriel and Heath Slater.

The aforementioned bout was more about Miz and Cena one-upping each other than it was a two-on-two clinic. But that didn't stop them from claiming the victory.

Their reign, however, was short-lived, as they were immediately ordered to defend their newly won titles. This time, though, The A-Lister turned his back on his WrestleMania opponent and allowed him to get pinned.

#3 WWE Champion John Cena (RAW, January 29, 2007)

Teaming up with his rivals is something John Cena has done a lot. From The Miz to Roman Reigns, the 16-time world champion happens to be a firm believer in the idea of 'coexisting.'

After wrapping up his feud with Umaga at WWE Royal Rumble 2007, The Champ jumped into Shawn Michaels' rivalry with Rated-RKO. Given that The Heartbreak Kid's DX ally, Triple H, had just been sidelined from action, the aid from the Peacemaker star couldn't have come at a better time.

The duo would go on to dethrone Randy Orton and Edge as the Tag Team Champions. Not long after, Cena discovered The Heartbreak Kid was the #1 Contender for his WWE Championship.

Thus, the headline act of The Show of Shows in 2007 pitted the reigning tag champs locking horns.

#2 World Heavyweight Champion Triple H (RAW, April 28, 2003)

Old School Jason (OSJ) @Shoryuken91 Kane and RVD def Ric Flair and Triple H to retain the World Tag Team Titles after Kevin Nash showed up with a sledgehammer and scared HHH out of the arena. Kane and RVD def Ric Flair and Triple H to retain the World Tag Team Titles after Kevin Nash showed up with a sledgehammer and scared HHH out of the arena. https://t.co/F4DyV9VreK

2003 was the year in which Triple H's infamous 'Reign of Terror' was in full effect. He had the Big Gold Belt in his possession for almost a year.

Right before the summer, he enlisted the help of his Evolution stablemate Ric Flair and challenged for the Tag title. It must be noted that the other Evolution members, Batista and Randy Orton, were out of action then.

Moreover, Kane and Rob Van Dam had the belt at the time. The Cerebral Assassin's goal to become a double champion that night backfired when he had to abandon the bout mid-way. He had to do so to escape the wrath of a vengeful Kevin Nash.

As a result, Ric Flair was left to fight alone. As expected, the defending champions made quick work of the two-time WWE Hall of Famer and secured the victory.

#1 WWF Champion Stone Cold Steve Austin (Backlash 2001)

2000's WWE @2000s_WWE WWF Title, Intercontinental Title, and Tag-Team Titles all on the line in the same match!



Two Man Power Trip vs Brothers Of Destruction @ Backlash 2001. WWF Title, Intercontinental Title, and Tag-Team Titles all on the line in the same match!Two Man Power Trip vs Brothers Of Destruction @ Backlash 2001. https://t.co/FDpy1Y8JHD

Arch-rivals turning into friends is a common trope in professional wrestling. WWE legends Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Triple H are no exception.

The Texas Rattlesnake and The Game were embroiled in a heated rivalry ahead of WrestleMania X-Seven. But once The Showcase of the Immortals was in the rearview, the impossible happened.

Austin, who had recently won the company's top prize and turned heel, joined forces with Triple H. They named their alliance the 'Two-Man Power Trip' and decided to win it all.

At Backlash 2001, they challenged and beat the Brothers of Destruction (Kane and The Undertaker). It was a winner take all match. Austin and Triple H walked into the bout as the WWF and Intercontinental Champions, respectively. The American Badass and The Demon, on the other hand, put the Tag Team Championship on the line.

