5 WWE wrestlers Rey Mysterio could face at WrestleMania before retirement

Nicky Pags FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 836 // 08 Jul 2019, 00:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rey Mysterio

WWE star Rey Mysterio will be making his return to the ring this coming Monday night on Raw, after taking a brief hiatus from in-ring action following an injury sustained during his United States Title feud with Samoa Joe.

The injury forced Mysterio to relinquish the United States Title to Joe, who in turn lost the belt to current US Champion Ricochet. It would make sense, albeit not confirmed, for Mysterio to re-enter the US Title picture upon returning to WWE TV as he technically never lost the Championship in the first place.

As of now, it appears likely that AJ Styles, alongside his newly reunited Club stable, will next challenge Ricochet for the gold, as Styles holds a singles win over the current Champion. With Rey Mysterio possibly re-entering the fold, things could get very interesting on WWE TV with potential triple threat competition from three of the best in-ring talents WWE has to offer.

But given Mysterio's latest injury, and the veteran's career-long history of battling injuries, the question of how many years Mysterio has left in him is looming. One of the reported reasons why it took WWE so long to re-sign Mysterio is because the master of the 619 wanted to work a reduced schedule, likely due to the toll the WWE job takes on his body.

With the above in mind, let's take a look at 5 WWE wrestlers Rey Mysterio could face at WrestleMania before he hangs up the boots.

5. Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins

If Rey Mysterio has one major title run left in him, Seth Rollins would be the ideal opponent for Mysterio, who has previously held the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

The Kingslayer and Mysterio have never locked up on a major stage such as WrestleMania, and the similarities in wrestling styles and in-ring pacing could yield a tremendous match between the two.

If fantasy booking imagines Kofi Kingston still the WWE Champion come WrestleMania 36, it would make more sense to see Mysterio face someone like Seth Rollins, who represents more of the future of WWE, as opposed to Kingston.

1 / 5 NEXT