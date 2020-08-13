Create
5 WWE wrestlers who should've used their real names

The Big Dog could
The Big Dog could've done with a little rebranding
Greg Bush
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 13 Aug 2020, 04:52 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
Have you ever seen WWE sign a wrestler that you were a fan of, only to see them be given a name that doesn't exactly roll off the tongue as their indie names did?

Happens all the time, and considering so many indie wrestling talents are now using their real names before they come into WWE, it feels off when they're given or forced to pick up something completely different.

Kevin Steen to Kevin Owens, Kenta to Hideo Itami, Athena to Ember Moon: WWE has always been about creating and maintaining intellectual property, so nine times out of 10, performers usually get a clean slate coming into NXT.

Still, sometimes they're unable to come up with something as good as the actual names of their performers. Today we'll take a look at five of those Superstars, starting with one of the most exciting newcomers to WWE.

#5 WWE NXT & 205 Live Star Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

Isaiah Scott has made it known in WWE that wherever he goes, whether it's NXT or 205 Live, it's always Swerve's House. He made his debut with the company in their WWE NXT Breakout Tournament and went on to face some of the best cruiserweights in the company.

With how much WWE loves alliteration, it's kind of shocking that they decided to walk away from Isaiah "Swerve" Scott's old ring name, Shane Strickland. Even more surprising, though, is that his real name would've lined up with that as well.

Stephon "Swerve" Strickland rolls off the tongue pretty well, and may have even helped out in the merchandise department. Still, it's not like Swerve is struggling in the WWE, as he's currently on the path towards the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Name change or not, all of WWE is Swerve's House.

Published 13 Aug 2020, 04:52 IST
