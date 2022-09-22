5 Young stars WWE should look to sign immediately

WWE has rightfully gained a reputation for taking young wrestlers and turning them into superstars. Not only have they produced champions and Hall of Famers, but also successful movie stars and politicians.

It's one of the reasons that NXT has become such an important piece of the WWE franchise. It's a great way for a young performer to move from the smaller ranks to (hopefully) the big time.

With all the changes that have been made on the main roster and in NXT, it only makes sense that the company will likely be looking to add new talent. There are plenty of young stars on the horizon that would be a perfect fit. Once they become available, WWE should look to scoop them up.

Here's a list of five promising pospects that WWE should focus on signing as soon as possible.

#5 - Maddison Miles is a professional wrestling prodigy

The Canadian sensation began wrestling at the age of 15, and was traveling to shows before she graduated from high school. A Nova Scotia native, she looks to follow in the footsteps of WWE legends like Trish Stratus and Gail Kim, becoming the next femme fatale from the Great White North.

Now in her early 20's, Maddie is being recognized by the wrestling world for what she is: a future star. She's got power and ring skills and would be a great fit for NXT's Women's Division.

Next week, Maritime wrestler @Maddison_Miles will be receiving the Cauliflower Alley Club's 2022 Rising Star Award in Las Vegas!

Former winners of this award include Karrion Kross, Kurt Angle, Trevor Murdoch, Frankie Kazarian, and Santana Garrett!

Miles is someone who we will be seeing a lot of in the future. Perhaps even in a WWE ring. It seems like that's the trajectory she's been on her entire life.

#4 - Alexander Gold

Also known as Xander Gold, this skilled grappler has appeared on AEW Dark and is a mainstay in the mid-south region of the country. Hailing from Arkansas, the 30-year-old veteran has also appeared in Ohio Valley Wrestling.

Nearly every promoter this indie star has worked for will tell you that his dedication to his craft is second to none.

With mat skills and a touch of aerial action, Gold is a middleweight-style wrestler with good looks and a terrific mix of talent. It looked as if he was going to sign with All Elite Wrestling at one time, but he's currently a free agent. WWE could likely sign him for a song.

An avid bodybuilder, he works as a personal trainer when he's not in the ring, and is constantly 'ring ready'. His work ethic alone would make him a valuable asset in NXT, both as a performer and a trainer.

#3 - Jordynne Grace would be a perfect fit for WWE's Women's Division

IMPACT Wrestling's pepper pot of power is the diminutive but dominant Jordynne Grace. Dubbed 'Thick Momma Pump' by none other than Scott Steiner himself, she brings a mix of slams, suplexes and submissions to her game.

Grace would be a great addition to WWE's Women's division at some point. She'd make a great match-up for someone like Shayna Baszler or Natalya Neidhart.

A former IMPACT Knockouts Division Champion, Jordynne has seemingly done it all in IMPACT and can only grow if she moves on to the next logical step in her career. That very step would be World Wrestling Entertainment.

#2 - Trey Miguel

The heart and soul of IMPACT Wrestling's X-Division, Trey Miguel has been a willing soldier for the promotion for years now. He has persevered through all the tests to become one of the company's brightest young stars.

Originally part of the trio known as The Rascalz, he showed off his comedic skills in backstage vignettes. But when his compadres Dezmond Xavier/Wes Lee and Zachary Wentz/Nash Carter flew the coop for NXT, it was time for Miguel to soar solo.

Dubbed 'The Fresh Prince of Mid-Air', he has been wowing fans for years now. It's time for this Ohio native to make his greatest leap... all the way to the WWE Universe.

#1 - MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone

Hammerstone's name has been batted around for a while now, and for good reason. The current Major League Wrestling World Champion carries himself with the confidence of a star already, and that would only blossom under the spotlight of WWE.

At around 250 pounds, he's a legitimate heavyweight contender who would fill that bill in NXT immediately. With the brand's top stars soon moving on to the main roster, Hammerstone will be a ready-made replacement.

The Hammer is polished in the squared circle, but is still just 31 years of age. In a sense, he's a perfect blend of the two philosophies of NXT. He's a veteran with a solid resume, yet he's still got time left to have a major upside. So, it's the best of both worlds.

He's been with MLW for over three years, and during that time has been one of the promotion's most reliable performers. Anyone who has seen Alex Hammerstone can tell you: He looks like he's tailor-made for a WWE ring someday.

