5 YouTubers who could make the jump to WWE after Logan Paul

WWE’s Crown Jewel event featuring Logan Paul and Roman Reigns was indeed a successful one and was sure to be a crowd pleaser. The main event match featuring the two has been getting nods from both critics and fans despite the expected turnout.

Their clash was certainly thrilling as both superstars displayed their skills in front of the Saudi crowd. Reigns emerged victorious at the end of it, but Paul has proven that he’s no joke. Armed with high-flying moves and that so-called one lucky punch of his, the latter sure did inflict some serious damage before the former could get the win.

Over the years, WWE has invited celebrities to its grand events. Whether it be stepping inside the ring or just accompanying a superstar, the promotion made sure that its biggest shows are filled to the brim with star power.

Logan Paul is just one of many celebrities that have graced the WWE ring, and the company is expected to woo more popular personalities if a storyline calls for it. Here are five plausible YouTubers who might have a go inside the squared circle.

#5. Either of Logan Paul’s friends Mike Majlak or George Janko could wrestle inside a WWE ring

For the uninitiated, both Mike Majlak and George Janko were at ringside during the Roman Reigns-Logan Paul match. There was even a moment during the fight when Janko handed a mobile phone to Paul, which the latter used to record himself frog-splashing Reigns from the top rope. Beat that, Theory.

Unfortunately, this caught the attention of Jimmy and Jey Uso. The two were dragged into the ring and got squashed in seconds.

Majlak and Janko took those sick bumps like pros, though. This baptism by fire could be the start of a grudge match between Logan Paul’s friends and The Bloodline’s Usos.

However, in an interview after Crown Jewel, Janko made it clear that he doesn’t want any of it as he got hurt pretty badly. Despite the beatdown, this is a WWE event Majlak and Janko will never forget.

#4. Bradley Martyn

YouTube content creator Bradley Martyn has a physique that can match up against any WWE superstar. He is a fitness instructor and business owner, and has a huge following on the video platform.

Martyn can definitely take serious blows as well, which was displayed when he let himself get socked by Logan Paul and KSI on separate occasions. This happened during the YouTubers’ boxing feud a few years back.

#3. MrBeast

He may still have a long way to go in terms of wrestling shape and form, but MrBeast has a following bigger than WWE’s YouTube channel.

The video sharing platform’s philanthropist has amassed 110 million subscribers on his main channel alone and his videos have been watched across YouTube billions of times. His videos consist of insane feats and challenges that usually reward the participants with life-changing prizes.

Keen-hearing fans might have heard during Roman Reigns and Logan Paul’s match that he and KSI were called out by The Head of the Table. It’s clearly an invitation for them to get a taste of what Paul has experienced while going toe-to-toe with The Tribal Chief.

The chances of MrBeast fighting Roman Reigns or any of the WWE superstars are close to none, but seeing him make at least an appearance inside the ring is going to draw huge crowds considering his immense fanbase.

#2. KSI

Like MrBeast, KSI also got a call-out from Roman Reigns. Aside from being a YouTuber, he’s also a rapper, songwriter, business owner and boxer.

Back in 2018, his feud against Logan Paul caused a stir within the YouTube community which resulted in them slugging it out in a boxing match. Their first encounter ended as a majority draw, though KSI won their rematch over a year later via split decision.

The beef between them has been settled and they even co-own the sports drink brand Prime Hydration.

Upon learning that he was called out, KSI took to Twitter and joked that he was down for the confrontation. However, it may well seem that he’s more inclined to face the Tribal Chief inside the boxing ring. Since he’s from the UK, how about a boxing match at the next Clash at the Castle?

#1. Jake Paul

Jake Paul entering the fray is all too imminent since he already made his debut in WWE during Crown Jewel’s main event. He even walked down the ramp to the tune of his song "It’s Everyday Bro".

Still unbeaten with a boxing record of 6-0, Jake Paul has managed to beat MMA greats like Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva. Despite his recent match being doubted by critics, his ability to box and fight can’t be denied.

Logan Paul is currently injured and could be sidelined for quite a while before he can wrestle again. By then, he and Jake Paul could form an alliance for a collision course with Roman Reigns’ family.

Another thing worth noting is that Jake also has a feud with KSI and this is still ongoing. Fans of both YouTubers-turned-boxers have been clamoring for them to engage in fisticuffs in the ring, and WWE could be an awesome avenue for it to finally happen.

