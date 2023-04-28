57-year-old WWE legend must finally return after two years to confront Roman Reigns

It's no secret that members of Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction have had various conflicts with each other in WWE. Even now, there appears to be some friction between Reigns and The Usos. With that in mind, could the legendary Rikishi — Jimmy and Jey Uso's father — take part in the storyline at some point?

While the 57-year-old has been retired for a while, he is still a part of the industry in a non-wrestling capacity. Rikishi's last WWE appearance came in November 2020, during The Undertaker's retirement ceremony at Survivor Series. Should the WWE Hall of Famer return, it would make sense to pit him against Reigns.

A major aspect of The Bloodline's current run is that The Tribal Chief has The Usos firmly under his thumb. As part of the story, Sami Zayn — a former member of the faction — has repeatedly encouraged Jey Uso to break free from Roman Reigns' manipulative ways. Jey is yet to retaliate, despite all the hints suggesting that he secretly agrees with Zayn.

Enter Rikishi.

In a storyline about bloodlines, Jimmy and Jey's father should convince them to take a leap of faith and leave the faction. While the twins already seem to be on this path, Rikishi could prompt them to finally pull the trigger.

A confrontation between Rikishi and Roman Reigns would be an exciting scenario amid The Bloodline's potential downfall. The WWE legend does not have to return for a match, as Jimmy and Jey Uso could fight this battle for him.

Where all the drama leaves Solo Sikoa — also Rikishi's son — would be another intriguing storyline opportunity to explore.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has criticized Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction in the past

At Royal Rumble 2023, WWE finally pulled off Sami Zayn's departure from The Bloodline. After the event, Rikishi criticized his family's actions — in character — as the Canadian star had suffered a beatdown by some of the faction members, led by Roman Reigns.

The Hall of Famer expressed his thoughts about the angle on Sony Sports Network's Extraaa Dhamaal show in January:

"I get it. It's a family, it's The Bloodline, we protect ourselves. We do what we do in professional wrestling." Rikishi continued, "But at the end of the day, I can almost say after watching this, I was sick to my stomach to be able to see these types of actions unfold." [0:57 - 1:17]

There is enough reason for WWE to book a Rikishi return, even if it does not result in any in-ring action for the professional wrestling legend. Interestingly, reports have suggested that he was supposed to appear on screen for a big segment earlier this year.

Would you like to see a confrontation between Roman Reigns and Rikishi? Sound off in the comments section below.

