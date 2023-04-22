Unrewarded loyalty, new faction - 5 signs Solo Sikoa could leave The Bloodline

Solo Sikoa is well-known as The Enforcer of WWE's most dominant faction, The Bloodline. However, there have been some tense moments within the group as of late following the events of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The Usos' historic reign as Undisputed Tag Team Champions came to an end in the main event of Night 1 of the Show of Shows.

Since the loss, Roman Reigns has given Jimmy and Jey Uso the cold shoulder and even had The Bloodline work together with The Judgment Day this past Monday on RAW. It's completely plausible that Solo could decide to leave The Bloodline before the group completely implodes.

Listed below are 5 signs Solo Sikoa could leave The Bloodline.

#5. Solo Sikoa may want to step out of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's shadow

The Enforcer has been dominant on the main roster since his arrival at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022. He hopped over the barricade during the main event and helped Roman Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Solo Sikoa may decide that after helping Roman defeat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, it is time to step out on his own. He could speak to The Tribal Chief and Reigns may even grant him permission to leave the group rather than get on The Enforcer's bad side.

#4. He could be tired of The Tribal Chief's leadership

The 30-year-old has become Roman Reigns' right-hand man, but The Enforcer could be getting tired of the way The Tribal Chief leads The Bloodline. Sikoa doesn't ask any questions and simply does what Reigns asks. However, there may come a point where he decides that he's had enough of how Roman treats The Usos.

Solo could also be disappointed in Jimmy and Jey for losing the titles, but may not agree with the way Reigns has treated them since WrestleMania 39. He could stick up for his brothers and decide to leave The Bloodline if he doesn't like the response he gets from Roman.

#3. He could form a new faction

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman opted to work with The Judgment Day this past Monday night. Solo Sikoa and The Usos will face Matt Riddle, and Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

The Usos and Solo Sikoa could secretly be very upset that The Tribal Chief decided to look outside of The Bloodline for help against his enemies. After WWE Backlash, win or lose, The Usos and Sikoa may opt to form a new faction. Instead of being on "The Island of Relevancy," The Tribal Chief may just be left on an island of isolation with The Wiseman.

#2. The WWE Draft could separate The Bloodline

Triple H announced that the WWE Draft will be coming up shortly and that every superstar is eligible to be picked. Roman Reigns and The Usos could be drafted to a different brand than The Enforcer, and Sikoa could be given a fresh start to carve out his path.

Solo Sikoa has already proven that he can dominate anyone he steps inside the ring with, but hasn't become a main eventer yet. Cody Rhodes recently claimed that he wasn't ready and Solo could prove The American Nightmare wrong by winning matches regularly without The Bloodline ringside.

#1. Solo Sikoa may want the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns is quickly approaching 1,000 days as Universal Champion. To add to his prized possession, he captured the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 and nobody has been able to dethrone The Tribal Chief ever since. However, Reigns has had a lot of help along the way from The Bloodline, especially Solo Sikoa.

The 30-year-old has been a loyal soldier up until this point, but the possibility exists that he will betray Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman may also be getting tired of always being on the phone with The Tribal Chief and could opt to be Sikoa's corner for a potential rivalry against Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship down the line.

Solo Sikoa could use a manager as a singles star and there isn't a better option on the roster than The Wiseman of The Bloodline.

