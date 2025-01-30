6’8’’ giant to debut in WWE as Roman Reigns' right-hand man to help him win Royal Rumble? Potential swerve analyzed

Roman Reigns is preparing for the 2025 Royal Rumble, scheduled to take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis this weekend. He aims to win and secure a title shot at WrestleMania 41, seeking to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes.

The OTC will need to be at his very best on Saturday night, as fellow megastars like CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and John Cena will also compete in the match.

Still, Reigns could get some help to win the Rumble, not from The Usos or Sami Zayn, but from a member of The Bloodline, Hikuleo, who has yet to make his WWE debut.

Hikuleo reportedly signed with WWE nearly a year ago but has yet to appear on either NXT or the main roster. He was linked to The Bloodline Civil War, but he could potentially appear at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event as Roman Reigns' right-hand man and assist him in winning.

Trending

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that Hikuleo could make his WWE debut anytime.

"I can see him debuting anytime. He’s been under contract for like, not quite a year, but it’s a long time he’s been there. And for whatever reason, they’ve made the call not to debut him. They don’t want to debut him on NXT too early, if at all. So maybe they’re just kind of keeping him, trying to get him up to speed, so to speak. But yeah, he’s been there for a long time," Meltzer said. [H/T Ringside Intel]

Hikuleo's debut could not only assist Roman Reigns in winning the Royal Rumble, but it could also introduce a new angle to The Bloodline saga, with the former NJPW star clashing with Bloodline 2.0 members Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, and Tama Tonga.

Roman Reigns says he 'admired the work' Sami Zayn did with The Bloodline

During The Bloodline Saga, Sami Zayn emerged as a key figure in the storyline despite not being initially linked to the faction.

In an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Roman Reigns commended the former Intercontinental Champion for his contributions to The Bloodline and claimed credit for his decision to bring him in as the faction's member.

"Yeah, I’ll take full responsibility for Sami (being in the Bloodline story). He was doing whatever he was doing with ‘Jackass’ and all of them. And I just admired the work. Because it’s not easy to do what we do when you’re across from a veteran professional, someone who has been in this ring for a long time," The OTC said. [H/T WrestleTalk]

Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn will be among the 30 participants at the 2025 Royal Rumble, where they will aim to win a title shot at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback