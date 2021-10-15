6 Current AEW Superstars who have been linked to WWE

AEW has emerged as WWE's stiffest competition since WCW during the height of the Monday Night Wars. The upstart promotion has attracted a large following due to its vibrant product and is gaining ground on WWE. Dynamite has even pipped RAW to the post in the 18-49 demographic on a few occasions.

After WWE scheduled the Supersized SmackDown to go head to head with Rampage, Tony Khan threw down the gauntlet during an interview with the New York Post.

"If we’re going to start trying to directly head-to-head compete with each other at this time of year where there are all these other things happening in sports, let’s go. I’m not the one who threw the gloves off, but if somebody has to do the talking and sell the fight I will be the one to do it," said Khan.

A big part of AEW's growth has been fueled by the addition of stars such as CM Punk and Bryan Danielson who made their name in WWE. A number of current Superstars have also been linked with a move. As the battle between the two companies intensifies, Vince McMahon will inevitably return the favor at some point in time.

With that being said, here are six current AEW stars who have previously been linked with a move to WWE:

#6 Britt Baker tried out for WWE

The first woman to sign an AEW contract, Britt Baker has evolved into one of the most entertaining performers on the roster over the last two years. She defeated Hikaru Shida to win the AEW Women's Championship at this year's Double or Nothing Show and quickly established herself as the focal point of the division.

During an appearance on Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha, Baker admitted that she had a tryout with WWE. She was even pulled aside for a secondary physical, which was an indicator that she would've been signed. However, Canyon Ceman pulled her aside at the last minute and told her that he wanted her to finish dental school first.

Canyon [Ceman] pulled me aside and said, ‘You know, as a father, I have a hard time pulling you from your academic career. You’re going to be a dentist so I want you to finish that and then email.’ And this was like year one of dental school, so I knew I still had four years to go. That like – my heart sunk because I was young, and dumb, and ready to leave dental school in a heartbeat for WWE," revealed Baker. H/T: WrestlingINC

During the same interview, Baker said that WWE expressed an interest in signing her if she was available after she became a member of the American Dental Association and signed with AEW. She also quickly confirmed that they hadn't teetered on the lines of contract tampering.

