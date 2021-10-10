5 Current WWE Superstars who've been linked to AEW

AEW has taken the world of professional wrestling by storm, establishing itself as a legitimate alternative to WWE. The company is currently firing on all cylinders and has set the industry abuzz with its thrilling matches, compelling storylines, and galaxy of stars.

AEW has also added to its homegrown talent a number of performers who made their name in WWE. Superstars such as CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley have been instrumental in establishing All Elite Wrestling as the second-biggest promotion in North America.

Tony Khan has also created a more relaxed and incorporative work culture that seems to be more appealing to modern-day professional wrestlers. This means that whenever a WWE performer comes to the end of their contract, especially those with a connection to The Elite, they are linked with a move to AEW.

Here are five current WWE Superstars who have previously been linked with a move to AEW:

#5 Former WWE Champion Randy Orton

Randy Orton @RandyOrton

just re-signed with the 3 most dominant letters in sports entertainment-

Looking forward to pi$$ing off the @WWE The 3 most dangerous letters in sports entertainment- #RKO just re-signed with the 3 most dominant letters in sports entertainment- #WWE Looking forward to pi$$ing off the #WWE UNIVERSE for at least 5 more years #WWE BACKSTAGE @FS1

just re-signed with the 3 most dominant letters in sports entertainment- #WWE

Looking forward to pi$$ing off the #WWEUNIVERSE for at least 5 more years #WWEBACKSTAGE @FS1 @WWE

In November of 2019, Randy Orton announced that he had signed a new five-year deal with WWE. However, before he put pen to paper, Orton was willing to negotiate with AEW by all accounts.

The former WWE Champion expressed his admiration for the debut episode of Dynamite during a stream, singling out Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara for praise. (H/T Bleacher Report)

"That AEW looked cool, huh? Did you watch that show last night? Oh my god," Orton said after AEW's TNT premiere back on Oct. 2. "I'll tell you what. It's that big match feel, the big show feel. Cody [Rhodes] and Sammy Guevara, that kid can do some stuff! I'd love to work with that kid. They had a great match. I thought opening the show with that match was a good idea and well-received."

He later even teased signing with AEW in an Instagram post. But now that he's committed his immediate future to WWE, The Viper probably won't wrestle for another company anytime soon.

