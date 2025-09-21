6 Biggest winners and losers from WWE Wrestlepalooza

WWE's first premium live event on ESPN's streaming service has come to an end. The show concluded with Cody Rhodes standing tall as the Undisputed WWE Champion. The event opened with Brock Lesnar's dominant performance and later featured AJ Lee's in-ring comeback after almost a decade.The Triple H-led creative team's booking of some stars made them the biggest winners and losers of the night. In this article, we will look at the three biggest winners and losers from Wrestlepalooza.#6. Winner: Brock LesnarBrock Lesnar not only defeated John Cena in the latter's retirement tour but also reminded him of their SummerSlam 2014 match. Lesnar decimated the Last Real Champion and delivered multiple F5s to him.The Beast effortlessly dominated the entire match and handed a heartbreaking loss to the 17-time WWE World Champion. Lesnar's domination and victory over Cena eventually made him a winner at Wrestlepalooza.#5. Loser: Drew McIntyreWhile Lesnar was the biggest winner of the night, Drew McIntyre unfortunately seemed like the biggest loser of the show. Despite his best efforts, the Scotsman suffered a clean loss against Cody Rhodes. There were no interferences or distractions during the showdown.The American Nightmare pinned McIntyre in the middle of the ring, seemingly marking the end of The Scottish Warrior's world title pursuit. This defeat not only made Drew the biggest loser of the night but also derailed his momentum on WWE SmackDown.#4. Winner: The VisionWrestle Features @WrestleFeaturesLINKTHE VISION defeat THE USOS. #WrestlepaloozaThe Vision defeated The Usos when Bron Breakker speared Jey Uso and pinned him. Although Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch suffered a loss, the night was fruitful for the villainous faction.A victory over Jey and Jimmy Uso solidified Breakker and Reed as a tag team. It also gave Bron some much-needed momentum ahead of his potential singles match against Roman Reigns.#3. Loser: John CenaJohn Cena is just months away from his in-ring retirement. Despite having limited dates left on his farewell run, The Cenation Leader suffered the wrath of Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza and failed to give his longtime rival tough competition.Just a few months ago, Cena was the Undisputed WWE Champion, and his poor loss against Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza made him a big loser in Indianapolis. The Last Real Champion should have been booked to go toe-to-toe with Lesnar instead of being squashed.#2. Winner: AJ LeeAJ Lee finally returned to the squared circle, as she competed in a lengthy match alongside her husband, CM Punk, against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. The former WWE Divas Champion not only appeared in great shape but also showed no signs of ring rust.Lee delivered an impressive performance, and this made the mixed tag team match even better. The victory and her overall booking made her a winner at the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event.#1. Loser: WWE Chief Content Officer Triple HDalai Ghandi X @YaTuSabesDimeloLINK#Wrestlepalooza was absolutely underwhelming. 5 matches with 3 of them being mid or below mid. That main event was horribleThough Triple H did not compete in a match at Wrestlepalooza, the night still made him a big loser. The Game hinted at some major surprises for the show, but the creative team failed to deliver on the promise.The show received a negative response from many viewers, as they felt it was predictable and lackluster. The Game had some of the biggest names of the company on the show's card, but still, he failed to meet the expectations of the audience.Many members of the WWE Universe aren't satisfied with Wrestlepalooza. These reactions from the audience made Triple H a big loser at WWE's debut event on ESPN's streaming service.