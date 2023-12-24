6 current and former WWE women who became mothers in 2023

Motherhood is one of the greatest blessings for women and often ushers in a new beginning in their lives. 2023 has blessed many WWE female superstars with this divine gift as they experienced the joy of stepping into parenthood. From top stars to former women's champions, there is a list of women who became mothers.

While some announced the arrival of their babies through social media posts, others celebrated it in grand fashion to reveal the news. Let us take a look at six current and former WWE women who embraced motherhood in 2023.

#6. Carmella

Carmella is one of the prominent superstars in the WWE women's division. She welcomed her baby into this world this year in the first week of November. Mela and her husband, Corey Graves, announced this wonderful news on their social media handles.

She became a mother for the first time and expressed her joy in embracing motherhood. The 36-year-old named her baby Dimitri Paul Polinsky. Carmella is currently away from television as she is on maternity leave. Mela keeps fans updated on social media by posting pictures of her baby.

#5. Former WWE star Peyton Royce

Peyton Royce is a former WWE Superstar better known for her time in The IIconics. She gave birth to her first child this year, on January 17, 2023 and stepped into parenthood. Peyton and her husband, Shawn Spears, announced this wonderful news in a combined Instagram post.

The couple named their baby boy Austin Jay. Peyton Royce has shared pictures on her social media handles of spending time with her child without revealing his face. Besides, she worked at IMPACT Wrestling for a year after her release from Stamford-based company.

#4. Tay Melo

Tay Melo is another female wrestler who became a mother this year. She gave birth to her child on November 28, 2023. Melo and her husband, Sammy Guevara, are currently part of AEW. The couple announced the wonderful news of the arrival of their baby in a social media post.

They kept the name of their baby, Luna Melo Guevara. Tay Melo is better known for her time in the Stamford-based promotion, where she performed in NXT under the ring name Tayanara Conti. She was released from her contract in April 2020, after which she signed with AEW.

#3. Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss is one of the top-tier superstars in the WWE women's division who embraced motherhood this year. The former Women's Champion welcomed her baby into this world on November 27, 2023. Bliss and her husband, Ryan Cabrera, announced the news in grand fashion in a joint Instagram post.

They shared a video where Cabrera was sporting a "Girl Dad" trucker hat, holding the baby's car seat while elegantly walking down the hallway of their house. Alexa Bliss expressed her elation at becoming a mother, and the couple named their baby Hendrix Rouge Cabrera.

#2. Billie Kay

Billie Kay entered a new chapter in her life as she stepped into parenthood. She welcomed her baby boy Cooper into this world on December 20, 2023. The former WWE Superstar announced the wonderful news in an Instagram post.

She is best known for her time in the Stamford-based promotion as part of the prominent faction, IIconics. Similar to Peyton Royce, Billie Kay worked for IMPACT Wrestling for a year after her WWE exit.

#1. Kelly Kelly

Kelly Kelly is one of the most prominent names in the world of pro wrestling. She gave birth to twins this year, on September 10, 2023. The former WWE Superstar announced this news on her social media handles, leaving fans elated.

She also shared several photoshoots of her new born babies on Instagram. The twins were named Brooklyn Marie Coba and Jaxon Matthew Coba. Kelly Kelly expressed her euphoria about being blessed by the gift of motherhood.

