Relationships between WWE co-workers have been thrust into the spotlight over the past few years, particularly as many couples have become key parts of the Total Divas reality show. The first relationships featured heavily on the series were those between John Cena and Nikki Bella, as well as Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan. Over the years that have followed, numerous other couples have also been spotlighted on the show.

Aside from those featured on Total Divas, many other WWE Superstar couples have revealed themselves publically via other avenues.

Unfortunately, not all WWE Superstar relationships have seen a happy ending. One reason for this might be that many of these couples were born out of the convenience of being around each other on road.

Spending so much time with one another, though, is not necessarily the healthiest thing for a couple - and a fair number of these relationships have quickly fizzled out.

The following list looks at just six current WWE Superstars that once dated a fellow co-worker.

#6. John Morrison dated fellow WWE star Melina

John Morrison and Melina were together for more than a decade

John Morrison and Melina made their WWE debut together back in 2005 as two-thirds of MNM alongside Joey Mercury. Melina later went on to lead the group to Tag Team Championship gold, before MNM went their separate ways.

Melina and Morrison were in a relationship when they made their debut on the main roster and remained together throughout their time in the company until Melina was released in 2011.

There was a point back in 2006 where Morrison and Melina split for a number of months after some rumoured controversy involving soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer Batista, although Melina has denied this.

Morrison was later released from the company and the two stars continued their relationship whilst working together on the independent circuit and even worked together again in Lucha Underground.

After several high-issues between the two stars, their relationship came to an end back in 2015. Morrison has since moved on, marrying fellow wrestler Taya Valkyrie whom he worked closely with whilst with IMPACT Wrestling.

There have been rumors recently regarding Melina and her return to WWE. hilst Melina has denied re-signing for WWE, she would be an interesting addition to the modern day women's division.