6 Current WWE Superstars you may have forgot worked with IMPACT Wrestling

Many consider the current WWE roster to be one of the best iterations the company has ever had. While one could argue there are fewer megastars in WWE now compared to The Attitude Era, the level of in-ring talent on the current roster is surely better than ever before.

Notably, many of these current WWE Superstars came from the independent wrestling scene, working for various promotions before they signed with WWE. One of those promotions was IMPACT Wrestling, formerly known as TNA. Superstars like AJ Styles and Samoa Joe are two of the more popular wrestlers who were once a huge part of TNA/IMPACT.

However, there are several other top WWE Superstars on the current roster who many fans may have forgot appeared for TNA/IMPACT Wrestling once. Let's take a look at six of them.

#6. Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura in TNA pic.twitter.com/AwWP4nCGbw — keenan fisher (@keenanfisher13) May 29, 2020

Shinsuke Nakamura is one of the most exciting pro-wrestler to watch. While he made a name for himself with New Japan Pro Wrestling, Nakamura also made a brief appearance for TNA/IMPACT Wrestling in a match at TNA Explosion. Afterward, he continued his journey with NJPW where he became a three-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion before he signed with WWE.

Shinsuke Nakamura in WWE

Shinsuke Nakamura officially signed with WWE in 2016 and unlike most other Superstars he didn't change his ring name. He won his debut match against Sami Zayn at NXT TakeOver: Dallas. During his nearly one-year stint with the black and gold brand, The Artist won the NXT Championship twice.

Nakamura joined the main roster on the SmackDown after WrestleMania 33. He then went on to win the 2018 men's Royal Rumble match and challenged AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 34. Unfortunately, their highly anticipated match didn't live up to expectations, and Nakamura's heel turn after their WrestleMania encounter didn't work out that well.

Advertisement

While many fans are not satisfied with Nakamura's booking on the main roster, he does have a decent resume. The former United States and Intercontinental Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura is one half of the current SmackDown Tag Team Champion alongside Cesaro. Some fans hope that he will eventually win a world title and become a grand slam champion in WWE.