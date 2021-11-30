6 early predictions for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is an event fans look forward to every year. It's undoubtedly a moment to celebrate icons and their contributions to the business of professional wrestling both inside and outside the squared circle.

The 2020 and 2021 WWE Hall of Fame inductions were not live events attended by fans due to the Covid-19 pandemic related restrictions. They were taped together at the WWE Thunderdome and telecasted before WrestleMania 37. It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for the 2022 ceremony.

With that being said, Vince McMahon's promotion will definitely look to put together a big card for a possible list of inductees for the upcoming event. Here's a look at six early predictions for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022:

#6 WWE Legend - Miss Elizabeth

Miss Elizabeth was one of the most famous female personalities in the WWE between 1985 to 1992. She is best known for being the on-screen manager and real-life spouse of Randy Savage.

She also managed the team of Hulk Hogan and the Macho Man known as The Mega Powers in the late 80s. At the time, there were various storylines built for the Mega Powers with Miss Elizabeth being at the center of them all. There were some memorable feuds with greats like Jake "The Snake" Roberts and Ric Flair.

Her contributions in WCW are also noteworthy in the late 90s as part of the nWO again managing Hogan and Savage. Having been so pivotal in WWE during her time, Miss Elizabeth would be a great option for the 2022 Hall of Fame Class.

#5 WWE celebrity inductee - Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny played an instrumental role at WrestleMania 37. The Puerto Rican rapper, singer-songwriter and actor made guest appearances in WWE prior to the mega event. During that time he began a feud with The Miz and John Morrison which saw them battle at The Grandest Stage of Them All in a tag team bout.

Bad Bunny was joined by Damian Priest as their team defeated Miz and Morrison. Apart from this victory, he also won the 24/7 Championship when he pinned Akira Tozawa. Having carved a success story in his short stint in WWE, Bad Bunny could definitely be considered to be inducted in the celebrity wing.

