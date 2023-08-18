6 first-time-ever matches Edge had in WWE since his 2020 return

Edge had a miraculous return to WWE in 2020 after he was forced to retire due to a neck injury in 2011. His second chance as an in-ring performer saw him reunite with old partners, revisit old rivalries, and face some opponents for the first time ever. He will continue adding new chapters to his WWE legacy in his upcoming singles match with Sheamus, a first time match-up for both Superstars.

For this list, we will go through every first-time-ever match The Rated-R Superstar has had since he returned to the Stamford-based promotion three years ago.

#6. Edge had an epic series of matches with Seth Rollins

Edge and Seth Rollins made the summer hotter in 2021 when they went head-to-head for the first time at that year's SummerSlam. The Hall of Famer came out victorious in their first bout. Their rematch at an episode of SmackDown saw The Visionary walk home with the victory.

Their feud concluded later that year at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Their match at Hell in a Cell saw The Rated-R Superstar walk out as the ultimate winner of the feud.

#5. Roman Reigns faced The Rated-R Superstar thrice in different circumstances

The first time the Ultimate Opportunist and Roman Reigns locked horns was at WrestleMania 37. The Tribal Chief successfully defended his Universal Championship against Edge and Daniel Bryan (AKA Bryan Danielson) after stacking them on top of each other to close the show.

The duo's last singles bout against each other was at the 2021 Money in the Bank event. Unfortunately for the Hall of Famer, he was again unable to defeat The Tribal Chief for the Universal Championship.

The two Superstars last faced off on an episode of SmackDown in a six-man tag team match. Roman was flanked by The Usos, who picked up the win against Edge and The Mysterios.

#4. Edge engaged in a heated feud with Finn Balor and The Judgment Day

Edge and Finn Balor had a lot of interactions in 2022 due to their involvement in The Judgment Day. After Edge was ousted from the stable he created, the two had their first bout at that year's Extreme Rules in an 'I Quit' match, which The Prince won.

Their latest match was inside Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania 39. This time around, it was The Rated-R Superstar who took revenge and the win.

#3. Most fans are probably unaware of Edge's match with Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens is a unique entry on this list, as his match with Edge was not televised.

The Rated-R Superstar battled Kevin Owens inside a Steel Cage at a WWE House Show on December 26, 2021, at Madison Square Garden. It was the former seven time World Heavyweight Champion who won the match.

#2. AJ Styles clashed with The Rated-R Superstar

The Hall of Famer and AJ Styles had their first one-on-one match at WrestleMania 38, where the Ultimate Opportunist secured the win. A rematch took place at WrestleMania Backlash, and the same winner emerged after Judgment Day interference allowed Edge to lock in a crossface, leading to a referee stoppage after Styles passed out.

Both stars eventually fought once more at the following Hell in a Cell event in a mixed six-man tag match. Edge was now joined by Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Meanwhile, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan joined the Phenomenal One in a losing effort.

#1. The Hall of Famer only had one singles match against Jey Uso

Jey Uso and the 49-year-old have only had one singles match at the time of writing. Both men faced each other on the March 19, 2021, episode of SmackDown, where the former Bloodline member lost.

