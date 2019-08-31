6 major revelations from Triple H on NXT and NXT UK's future

Triple H has a lot to say about NXT and NXT UK

This weekend it's NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff where the offshoot NXT brand based in the United Kingdom and featuring wrestlers from the UK and all over Europe will be having it's second major pay-per-view event.

The first, of course, being TakeOver: Blackpool which saw Jordan Devlin take on Finn Balor, Toni Storm defeat Rhea Rhipley and current NXT UK Champion Walter make his impressive debut to confront Pete Dunne after the latter retained his title.

On the card for TakeOver: Cardiff is Walter Vs. Tyler Bate for the NXT UK Title, Toni Storm Vs. Kay Lee Ray for the NXT UK Women's Championship, Travis Banks Vs Noam Dar, Grizzled Young Veterans Vs. Gallus Vs. South Wales Subculture for the NXT UK Tag Team belts and Dave Mastiff Vs. Joe Coffey in a Last Man Standing Match.

Also announced is an appearance from Cesaro, but just what he'll be doing at the show is a mystery, but we'll touch on that later.

All of this comes in the wake of the huge announcement that NXT will be moving to the USA Network and will be extended to a two-hour show, airing live on Wednesday nights. Interestingly the yellow brand will go directly up against brand new wrestling promotion AEW.

Whilst the future for both NXT and NXT UK remains uncertain, albeit promising, given these latest developments Triple H recently held a conference call which Sportskeeda's very own Gary Cassidy was part of, and during it he revealed several major bombshells about the future of NXT and NXT UK.

Let's take a look!

#6 NXT UK will remain on the WWE Network - but may have a television deal looming

Triple H talks about NXT UK's future after NXT moves to USA Network

During the conference call, Gary Cassidy was able to ask Triple H if NXT UK will become the crown jewel of the WWE Network? Or if it might get a tv deal of its own?. This is what the response to that question was,

I think this deal shows a few things; I think it shows the significnce and the excitement of something we’ve been working on or a while. I think that the opportunity for the UK is tremendous, whether that is on the network or somewhere else.

The platform is irrelevant if people want to find the best wrestling in Europe, they know where to find it - whether that’s on BT [Sport] or the Network. They’ll be able to find a lot of it on the USA Network like I just said.

As you can see, Triple H hints that new partners BT Sport might get their hands on NXT UK.

