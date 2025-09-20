6 Mistakes WWE made on SmackDown before Wrestlepalooza

Brock Lesnar shocked the world on SmackDown by assaulting both Michael Cole and Corey Graves ahead of his showdown with John Cena at Wrestlepalooza. The attack led to The Miz temporarily filling in for Graves on commentary.Paul Heyman randomly appeared backstage ahead of The Vision's big tag team match with The Usos. Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre closed the show with a contract signing for their main-event clash.Despite Sami Zayn and Carmelo Hayes having a great match, the latest episode was a jumbled mess. WWE made the following six mistakes on SmackDown ahead of Wrestlepalooza.#6. Thinking Chelsea Green's side had a chance against Flair and BlissPiper Niven hasn't been around lately, and even though the Secret Hervice still loses most of their matches, Niven's presence would have at least made it seem like a title change could happen.That wasn't the case as Flair and Bliss easily dispatched their latest challengers. Green and Fyre got a small bit of offense in on The Queen, but as usual, she recovered quickly to kill the suspense.For fans to truly invest in a potential title change, bookers needed to do a better job making it seem like the heels had a chance. That didn't happen on SmackDown.#5. RAW doesn't have enough time for its feuds?Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed randomly appeared backstage as Lesnar was leaving the building. The Beast said that he and Heyman should talk before storming out.The Vision then attacked Fraxiom before cutting a promo aimed at the Usos. Jimmy and Jey weren't present, but appeared on the big screen to talk. Nathan Frazer and Axiom recovered, but lost an impromptu match to the Vision.There wasn't enough time in RAW's two and a half hours to keep it on Mondays? The two sides already main-evented their show, but appearing took time away from Aleister Black, Giulia, and other stars.#4. Nia Jax gets another title shotWriters have no other ideas for Nia Jax beyond going after Rhea Ripley or Tiffany Stratton. After losing the WWE Women's title to Stratton in early January, she's challenged for the belt three times.When she wasn't going after that title, Jax faced Ripley for the Women's World Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event in late January.It shows a lack of creativity to book the same angles for certain stars continually. The confrontation with Stratton, Jax, and Cargill led to the announcement of a triple threat on next week's SmackDown in Florida.Since The Storm is from the state, she may be pinning Jax to win the title. The match marks The Annihilator's fifth title shot since losing her belt in January.#3. SmackDown only has three matches View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWrestling shows like RAW, SmackDown, Dynamite, Collision, and TNA Wrestling are supposed to be a blend of wrestling, backstage segments, and promos. For the most part, all shows usually hit those marks.This go-home SmackDown, however, had three matches in two hours. Flair and Bliss beat Green and Fyre. Reed and Breakker dispatched Fraxiom. Zayn defended the US Title against Hayes.The filler was tough to watch. There were backstage segments with the Street Profits, Priest in Aldis's office, two ESPN app segments, the WWE Women's title segment, and a main-event contract signing. This was in addition to Lesnar's opening attack.#2. Paul Heyman randomly appears after Roman attacked and injured him in ParisThe Oracle returned to WWE screens as if nothing had happened with Roman Reigns at Clash in Paris. The Tribal Chief put his hands on his former Wiseman yet again, choking him out after his win over Reed.The injury forced the Vision to operate as two separate entities on RAW with two unrelated contests at Wrestlepalooza.Coming out for a surprise promo or first appearing to hijack the show with his allies would have been more effective. Instead, he appeared as if he had only missed one week of programming with a cold.#1. Using time to explain how to watch Wrestlepalooza on ESPNIf bookers need to dedicate programming time to explain how to watch the product, it should be a red flag that rushing the streaming move was a rash decision.R-Truth is hilarious, but he had two segments on SmackDown to explain how fans can watch WWE PLEs on the ESPN app.Moving from Peacock to ESPN was clearly motivated by money, but it doesn't help loyal fans who made the WWE Network relevant. The switch to the new home was originally slated to begin in early 2026.The move was rushed to accommodate the debut of Wrestlepalooza. Making fans shell out cash for another streaming app when things were set on Peacock (Netflix internationally) muddies up the viewing experience for thousands of viewers.