6 most emotionally tear-jerking WWE moments of 2018

The Shield's latest breakup was a truly sombre affair

WWE has had its ups and downs in 2018. We saw the first ever Women's Royal Rumble Match and first ever all-female Women's Pay-Per-View Evolution, but we also saw WWE garner a huge public backlash for its 'Crown Jewel' Saudi Arabia show.

However there have also been some great moments in the ring, Daniel Bryan announcing he had been cleared to compete, Mustafa Ali debuting on the main roster, Becky Lynch rising to Superstardom and Ronda Rousey making her WWE debut from MMA to name just a few.

But, of course, with every high moment we also had a low moment, with some real heart-breaking and gut-wrenching moments taking place in the WWE this year. Let's take a look at some of the moments that proved that the wrestling may be choreographed but the emotions are still very much real to me dammit!

#6. Dean Ambrose turns on Seth Rollins

The Shield dissolves again, but none more emotional than this one

This was a heel turn that really worked, hitting the spot emotionally and leaving the live crowd completely stunned and speechless. There are many who feel that Dean Ambrose's attack on Seth Rollins was too soon to Reigns' big announcement (which we'll talk about later in the list), but I feel it worked perfectly.

The two men really knocked it out of the park performance-wise as well. There was the elation of them winning the Raw Tag Team Titles followed by the confusion of Ambrose hitting Rollins with Dirty Deeds and then the slow, quiet realisation of what was happening when the 'Lunatic Fringe' continued his assault.

But the thing that really clinched this moment and raised it up was Seth Rollins reassuring Ambrose as his friend attacked him, telling him that 'it's okay'. This was beautifully done and really helped to sell the relationship between the two men, Ambrose's anguish at Reigns' news and the weight of what we were seeing in the ring.

