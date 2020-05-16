6 multi-time WWE United States Champions who never won a world title

Samoa Joe is a 2-time United States Champion

The WWE Creative team divides the up and coming Superstars into two groups. The first category comprises of stars who receive a main event push upon their arrival on the main roster. The second features the Superstars who are ready to be a part of the main shows. However, they need to prove themselves in the mid-card before ascending to the world title picture.

The United States Championship and the Intercontinental title are the two premier mid-card titles in WWE right now. Both the championship belts are equally prestigious, and the Superstar holding the title has an essential place in the roster.

Speaking of the US title, the championship has been active since 1975. Harley Race was the first man to win this belt when it was exclusive to NWA and JCP. The title became a part of WWE in 2003, and Eddie Guerrero was crowned the new champ.

A majority of the Superstars have managed to transition into a main event star after winning the United States Championship.

But, here is a list of the six multi-time US Champions who could never seize the company's world title.

#6 Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe is a part of the RAW commentary panel now

'The Destroyer' Samoa Joe has featured in multiple world title feuds on the main roster. After impressing everyone with his work in NXT, Joe arrived on RAW in 2017. A few months later, he won a fatal five-way match at Extreme Rules to become the new #1 contender for Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship. The Samoan Submission Machine competed in a dream match with Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire. However, he could not dethrone him as the champion.

In the next two years, he tried to win the WWE Championship on SmackDown from AJ Styles and Kofi Kingston. Although the rivalries were very personal, Joe failed to become the face of the Blue brand.

Samoa Joe as United States Champion

After 2 years since being on the main roster, several injuries and losses later..



Samoa Joe is finally a champion!



US title looks great on you 🤙🏽. #SDLive



pic.twitter.com/f7HIj7H2yu — Golden Maharaja ™ (@KingNj90) March 6, 2019

Speaking of his United States title reigns, the former NXT Champion won his first US title during a SmackDown episode of March 2019. He then lost the belt to Rey Mysterio. However, Mysterio's injury compelled him to relinquish the title back to Joe voluntarily. After a brief reign as the United States Champion, Samoa Joe bowed down to Ricochet.

Since he is currently working as a commentator on RAW, the probability that Samoa Joe becomes the world champion in 2020 is very low.